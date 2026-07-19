The Delhi High Court on Sunday heard a plea filed by Sonam Wangchuk‘s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, and said that government action to move Wangchuk to hospital is not arbitrary. Justice Mini Pushkarna said, “Wangchuk will cooperate and it is to be noted that ultimate decision with regard to the medical condition of Wangchuk would be monitored by medical team which shall take decision as per the medical protocol. The court also records that the medical reports shall be shared with his family members.”

The plea was filed asking to shift him to a private health facility from Safdarjung Hospital.

The Delhi court also refused to pass any interim orders and said that it is of the view that since the government has taken the decision to shift Wangchuk to the hospital on account of his medical condition, the court does not find the same as an arbitrary action.

“Since doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital are closely monitoring health of Wangchuk and has only administered oral drops without consent, it cannot be said that any force is being used against Wangchuk or his bodily autonomy is being violated in any manner,” the Delhi HC noted.

Meanwhile, Gitanjali Angmo said that Sonam Wangchuk will end fast tomorrow if political leaders meet him and assure to raise education accountability in Monsoon Session.

Delhi HC dictating order:



The Court records that Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioner, submits that the family has already spoken to Medanta Hospital and wishes to shift Sonam Wangchuk there for treatment. It also notes his submission that Wangchuk has… — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026

Hospital refused to give us timely sample: Angmo

Angmo complained about the police’s constant presence in the hospital and said that the police personnel are constantly eavesdropping.

“It is not a joke to put someone on IV when he doesn’t need it. Why is there discrepancy in potassium level? (Between private testing lab results versus Safdarjung Hospital’s result)” Angmo questioned. “They refused to give us timely sample and that broke our trust and that’s why we want to go elsewhere,” she further said.

Sibal questions government’s insistence on keeping him in hospital without ‘detention’ order

Kapil Sibal questioned the government’s insistence on keeping him in a government hospital without a ‘detention’ order.

“My contention is without any detention order, I want a person to remain in a government hospital? I’m entitled to a doctor and hospital of my choice. If the government is so concerned, please associate yourself (with the treating team of Wangchuk’s choice)…so this concern will be taken care of that government doctors will be there…what is the impediment there? What is the government’s problem with that (of a hospital my choice)?” Sibal argued.

Sonam Wangchuk has urged supporters to join a march to the Parliament on July 20 (Monday), calling it “India’s second freedom movement”. The handwritten note was shared through his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, from what the climate activist described as his “illegal detention” at Safdarjung Hospital.

The missive came soon after reports indicated the Delhi Police would not grant permission for the ‘Sansad Chalo march’. Angmo also approached the High Court on Saturday to shift Wangchuk to a private hospital, alleging that he is being illegally detained under the guise of medical treatment.

Wangchuk’s message, written in Hindi and English, sought to mobilise support for the planned march to Parliament on Monday. “Freedom from injustice” and “Freedom from Fear,” the note asserted, alongside the call for a protest march. He described the campaign as “India’s 2nd FREEDOM MOVEMENT” and urged supporters to march in large numbers.

Message from Sonam : 20th JULY आज़ादी का दूसरा आन्दोलन

भय मुक्त भारत, अन्याय मुक्त भारत Freedom from injustice (Like paper leaks)

Freedom from Fear (my illegal detention) India’s 2nd FREEDOM MOVEMENT

March to the Parliament

Please make it a big success Sent through… pic.twitter.com/XYeUXgUxJH — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 19, 2026

The activist has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 22 days, protesting against alleged injustice and calling for accountability over examination irregularities, including the NEET UG paper leak. His supporters say the protest is part of a larger push for reform and student welfare. He was brought to the hospital from Jantar Mantar by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning in a careful three-layered operation that has since sparked widespread outrage.

Wangchuk’s wife moves Delhi HC to shift activist from Safdarjung Hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife has moved the Delhi High Court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility, and will seek an urgent hearing on her plea on Sunday. She stated that she has lost confidence in the treatment being provided at the government-run hospital.

Delhi | Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Dr. Gitanjali Angmo, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private medical facility, alleging that he is being kept in the government hospital against his wishes under the… pic.twitter.com/DdLEZCCX8x \— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2026

She further alleged that despite repeated requests by the family, the hospital authorities have neither discharged Wangchuk nor allowed him to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice.

I have lost faith in Safdarjung Government Hospital.

The hospital told us @Wangchuk66’s potassium had dropped to 2.9, describing it as alarming and life-threatening. Yet, in its public health bulletin, it conveniently omitted the actual number, referring only to "decreasing… — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 19, 2026

Delhi police to crack down on protest?

Unverified reports indicate the Delhi Police will not grant permission for the July 20 march to the Parliament. Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke had also claimed last night that the police was “planning to crackdown on our protest during night or early hours of morning – silencing the voice of youth.”

The July 20 protest, called by CJP and backed by Sonam Wangchuk, is being positioned as a peaceful “Sansad Chalo” march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session, with supporters urging students, citizens and opposition voices to join what they describe as a campaign for education reform and accountability over exam irregularities, including the NEET paper leak.

Wangchuk has asked people not to focus on ending his hunger strike, but to turn out for the march instead, calling it a “real lesson in political science and democracy” and urging schools, colleges and universities to treat July 20 as a day of “experiential education” under the National Education Policy.

The protest comes as the Jantar Mantar sit-in entered its third week, while Delhi Police have refused permission for the march, citing security and law-and-order concerns around Parliament, even as organisers insist the demonstration will go ahead.

Political pressure and protest demands

The protest has gained political traction, with Wangchuk and the group backing him demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as well as the “Cockroach Janta Party,” as cited in the text of the movement. The demand comes in the backdrop of repeated exam-related controversies, including the NEET UG paper leak, which has triggered strong anger among students and activists.

Leaders from several opposition parties met Wangchuk at the protest site and urged him to end his hunger strike, while also backing his broader demands. Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the CJP, alleged that Wangchuk was forcibly taken to the hospital and claimed the activist was assaulted, though hospital and official accounts described the transfer as a medical necessity following court directions. Manish Sisodia will also join protest at Jantar Mantar today.

Hospitalisation and health update

Wangchuk was moved to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday morning after the Delhi High Court directed that his health be monitored while he continued his fast. On Sunday, hospital authorities said he was in a stable condition but still needed continuous medical supervision because of the physiological impact of prolonged fasting. The health ministry also said repeated counselling had been offered to Wangchuk and his family, but they had not yet consented to the recommended medical intervention.

According to the official bulletin from VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, his vital parameters were stable, though his blood parameters remained “marginally altered.” The hospital said he requires round-the-clock observation by a multidisciplinary team of experts to detect and manage any complications that could arise despite his current condition.

“The treating teams of doctors from VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and AIIMS, New Delhi, are of the considered opinion that sustained medical intervention and round-the-clock clinical monitoring are essential,” the bulletin said.

Chirag Paswan targets Opposition’s strategy

Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan alleged that several opposition parties were using climate activist Sonam Wangchuk as the face of their political campaign after “losing their political ground.” Speaking to ANI, Paswan said it was unfortunate that “one person has been left to continue a hunger strike while everyone is worried about his deteriorating health,” adding that both the government and the court were concerned about Wangchuk’s condition.

Paswan added protest is a democratic right, but argued that turning one individual into the face of an entire political movement was wrong. While acknowledging the concerns being raised over the education system and stressing that there should be “absolutely no compromise” on students’ futures, he questioned whether hunger strikes would bring meaningful change, urging protesters instead to present proposals, engage in dialogue and avoid “chaos and disorder.”

Support from film industry

The manner in which Wangchuk was shifted to hospital has drawn criticism from several public figures, including Sonakshi Sinha, Vishal Dadlani and Parvathy Thiruvothu. In an Instagram video, Sinha said, “The thing that happened with Sonam sir today wasn’t right,” adding that she was relieved he was safe and that his wife was with him.

She praised the students and protesters standing with Wangchuk, saying the country’s strength lies in its youth and that peaceful dissent gives citizens a stronger voice. Dadlani, in a video on Instagram, said he was “speechless” and questioned the forceful manner in which Wangchuk was moved, while Thiruvothu described it as “an abduction of our rights” and “abduction of our voices.”

Hrithik Roshan has also extended support, joining earlier public voices such as Zeenat Aman, Anurag Kashyap, Soni Razdan, Sonakshi Sinha and Abhay Deol. Roshan said he agreed with Wangchuk’s concern for students and shared a video of the activist speaking about the trauma caused by paper leaks.

Roshan noted that while portraying educator Anand Kumar in Super 30, he came to understand more deeply the pressure students face. “This sounds true,” he wrote, referring to Wangchuk’s remarks about the students’ suffering. The actor’s support adds to a growing chorus of sympathy for the protest, which has increasingly become a flashpoint around education, fairness and accountability.

Wangchuk’s message from hospital, and the continued support from public figures, have now turned the July 20 Parliament march into a symbolic test of the campaign’s reach. With the activist under medical observation and supporters urging mass participation, the protest is being framed by its backers as both a student movement and a broader call against injustice.