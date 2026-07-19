The Aadhaar app crossed the 4 crore downloads mark this week as a growing number of Indians embrace digital convenience. More than 11.65 lakh address changes have been recorded since it was launched, while the biometric lock has been used over 19 million times.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said the app is increasingly used as a single platform where residents can update personal details, manage privacy controls and access e-Aadhaar without visiting physical centres.

“The increasing adoption reflects its emergence as a one-stop digital platform for accessing a wide range of Aadhaar-related services, including address update from the comfort of home, mobile number update, email update, biometric lock/unlock and e-Aadhaar download… The app provides Aadhaar number holders with a simple and secure way to show, share and verify their identity,” an official release noted.

The Aadhaar App has crossed a significant milestone of 40 million (4 crore) downloads, underscoring the growing trust of residents in convenient and digital-first identity services. For more details, click here – https://t.co/GVXqaTVlfi#AadhaarApp #DigitalIdentity #Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/qLe5eLSDyQ — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 18, 2026

High uptake for Aadhaar card’s address, mobile updates

Since its launch, the Aadhaar App has facilitated 11.65 lakh address updates, enabling residents to keep their Aadhaar records current from home instead of visiting an enrolment or update centre. Mobile number updates have seen even greater traction as almost 49 lakh residents have updated their registered mobile numbers through the app, helping ensure accurate contact information for services that rely on Aadhaar-linked authentication.

Email updates made free in Aadhaar, adoption rising

The email update feature, introduced on July 1, has been used to add or update around 12.5 lakh email addresses so far. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and MeitY have made email updates free of charge on the app until December 31, 2026 (earlier the service carried a Rs 75 fees), a move aimed at strengthening digital communications between residents and UIDAI and encouraging adoption of digital contact details.

📱Aadhaar App crosses 𝟒 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐬 The Ministry of Electronics and IT (@GoI_MeitY) said that the App has facilitated over 11 lakh address updates since its launch. It informed that the app has also enabled almost 49 lakh mobile number updates and residents… pic.twitter.com/rNODTe7XMS — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 18, 2026

Biometric lock features, digital services improving security and ease of living

Privacy and security features have seen strong adoption. Residents have used the biometric lock and unlock facility more than 19.1 million times, according to the ministry. That capability, which allows Aadhaar number holders to instantly disable or enable biometric authentication, gives users greater control over how and when their biometrics are used and adds a safeguard against potential misuse.

The government officials said the Aadhaar App’s growth aligns with the Digital India Mission and the broader goal of a Viksit Bharat by improving ease of living through digital services. “By enabling updates, downloads and privacy controls on a mobile device, the app reduces the need for centre visits and brings Aadhaar services to residents’ fingertips,” MeitY noted.

What is Aadhaar?

Aadhaar is India’s unique identification system and uses biometric verification to establish identity. Each Aadhaar number is unique to an individual and can be linked to services across government and private sectors. Residents can also download an updated digital copy of their Aadhaar (e-Aadhaar) via UIDAI channels when needed.