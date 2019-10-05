Kolkata: Durga Puja pandals put up ramps for differently-abled visitors

As part its efforts to create a sense of all-inclusiveness, Samajsebi Sangha, one of the big-ticket pujas in south Kolkata, said plywood ramps have been set up at both entry and exit points.

Accessibility to Durga puja pandals will no longer be a problem for the differently abled as a number of organisers in the city have set up ramps to facilitate their movement.

“Every year, we make arrangements for the convenience of differently abled visitors. They should also get to be a part of the celebrations,” Arijit Moitra, the general secretary of Samajsebi Sangha, said.

Moitra said young volunteers of the puja committee will be also present near the ramps to assist them for any need.

At Alipore Sarbojonin, another south Kolkata puja, the ramps have been extended to the main road for the wheelchair-bound visitors, one of its organisers, said.

“Apart from that, we have also launched a campaign to educate revellers about safe driving,” he said.

Bhawanipore 75 Pally organisers said arrangements have been put in place for round-the-clock medical assistance, besides wheel chair, rest room, toilet and drinking water facilities.