The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet approved cumulative investments of Rs 7,834 crore for four Chief Minister Comprehensive Schemes to be implemented during 2026–29, a major push aimed at strengthening the state’s infrastructure, power, education and rural connectivity. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar and detailed in an official press release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The Rs 7,834 crore package brings together four flagship programmes designed to converge central and state schemes while filling critical gaps in infrastructure and human capital development.

Rs 2,334 crore — Phase II of the CM Comprehensive State Road Development Plan (CMCSRDP) for upgrading district headquarters township roads, DC/ADC/SDO headquarters connectivity and decongesting Capital Complex roads. Phase-II builds on Phase-I, under which 67 roads and bridges were sanctioned with an outlay of Rs 899.58 crore during 2019–24. The Cabinet noted 62 Phase‑I projects are complete and directed remaining works be finished by March 2027.

Rs 2,000 crore — CM Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme (CMCSRRDP) to construct roads and bridges over three years, providing all‑weather connectivity to habitations not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Rs 2,000 crore — CM Comprehensive State Power Development Programme (CMCSPDP) for upgradation and modernisation of critical power backbone infrastructure to improve household electricity reliability and reduce Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses to 18% by March 2029.

Rs 1,500 crore — Phase II of Mission Shikshit Arunachal (2026–29) to fill remaining school infrastructure gaps, strengthen teacher training and capacity building, and improve learning outcomes via enhanced real-time monitoring through the Arunachal Vidya Nidhi (AVN) platform. Phase I (2023–26) invested Rs 3,112.50 crore in school upgradation.

“The cumulative investment of Rs 7,834 crore in the four CM Comprehensive Schemes aims at converging existing Central and State schemes and filling critical gaps in the infrastructure and education sectors,” the CMO said, calling it one of the largest recent investments by the Pema Khandu government for the state’s infrastructure upgrade.

The State Cabinet has approved a ₹7,834 crore investment for 2026–29 under four flagship CM Comprehensive Schemes to transform infrastructure and education across the State. ✅ CM Comprehensive State Road Development Plan (CMCSRDP) Phase-II (₹2,334 Cr): Upgrading district… pic.twitter.com/nT6J74w7lq — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 17, 2026

CM Comprehensive State Road Development Plan (CMCSRDP) Phase-II (Rs 2,334 cr) : Upgrading district headquarters, township roads, Capital Complex roads and strengthening connectivity.

: Upgrading district headquarters, township roads, Capital Complex roads and strengthening connectivity. CM Comprehensive State Rural Road Development Programme (CMCSRRDP) (Rs 2,000 cr) : Providing all-weather connectivity to uncovered habitations.

: Providing all-weather connectivity to uncovered habitations. CM Comprehensive State Power Development Programme (CMCSPDP) (Rs 2,000 cr) : Modernising power infrastructure for reliable electricity supply.

: Modernising power infrastructure for reliable electricity supply. Mission Shikshit Arunachal Phase-II (Rs 1,500 cr): Bringing infrastructure upgrades, teacher development and improved learning outcomes.

Affirming developmental vision, Centre partnership in Arunachal

The Cabinet unanimously passed a resolution marking ‘Team Arunachal’ completing ten years in office under Chief Minister Pema Khandu and lauded sustained support from the Government of India since 2014. The resolution reiterated a commitment to build a “Viksit Arunachal Pradesh by 2047” and pledged to pursue development with unity, discipline and innovation.

The CMO credited the central government’s backing as instrumental in transforming the state’s development trajectory and invoked slogans such as “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” and the “Reform, Perform and Transform” agenda.

Jobs, skills and MSME support

As part of a broader human capital and economic push, the Cabinet also approved the Arunachal Human Capital and Economic Transformation Vision 2036, targeting an up‑skilled workforce and entrepreneurship growth by 2036.

The vision aims to:

Skill 1 lakh youths

Create 10,000 entrepreneurs

Facilitate 10,000 apprenticeships

Enable 10,000 overseas placements

Establish 100 industry partnerships

Upgrade 10 ITIs into Modern Skill Hubs and Centres of Excellence

The Cabinet also cleared the ARUN MSME Mission to revive and upgrade capacity of 500 MSMEs per year, provide market linkage, capacity enhancement and export assistance to boost local entrepreneurship and employment among youth.

Reservation for ex‑Agniveers, scholarships and military mentorship

The Cabinet approved reservation of 20% of posts in the state constabulary and equivalent categories for retired Agniveers from Arunachal Pradesh — covering Arunachal Police, Arunachal Armed Police Battalion, Indian Reserve Battalion, Fire & Emergency Services, Mineral Guards, Forest Guards, Special Tiger Protection Force, Forester and Prison Warden posts — to recognise their skills and ensure employment pathways. The CMO clarified that if sufficient candidates from the ex‑Agniveer quota do not qualify, remaining vacancies will be filled from the normal APST quota.

The state approved a Chief Minister’s Frontier Sainik School Scholarship Scheme to support Arunachali students in eight notified Sainik Schools and the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun. In parallel, an Indian Army‑led officer‑level coaching‑cum‑mentorship programme will help students prepare for admission into Sainik and Military Schools with the aim of increasing officer representation from the state.

Digital HR and regulatory ease

The Cabinet rolled out E‑HRMS 2.0 (Manav Sampada), an AI‑enabled Enterprise Human Resources Management System to automate the employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement. Departments received directions for rapid adoption to enhance efficiency, transparency and accessibility.

To improve business climate, the state enacted measures to ease trade licensing: a “Non‑applicability of Trade Licence” notification will exempt businesses holding valid statutory licences under specified laws from needing separate trade licences for notified activities. The Cabinet also approved exemption of 56 items from trade licence issuance to remove duplicate regulatory requirements while preserving oversight.

Legal, administrative and emergency preparedness reforms

Several administrative reforms won approval, including:

Amendment to APSSB Rules to expand the reserved/wait list for each category to 20% of vacancies (or up to 5 candidates), and extend its validity from 6 months to 1 year to improve vacancy‑fill rates.

Creation of 36 Assistant Sub‑Inspector (ASI) posts under the 1st and 2nd Arunachal Armed Police Battalions and special grade designations for senior prison officials.

Framing of a Common Examination Scheme for direct recruitment to Group A and B technical posts to centralise and economise recruitment exams.

Approval of the Arunachal Pradesh Advocates Protection Bill (Act), 2026, to safeguard advocates’ lives and properties — the first such law in the state.

Service rules for legal services authorities and amendment to Junior Librarian (Law) recruitment norms.

Disaster response, fire stations and public safety

To bolster emergency response, the Cabinet approved establishment of six new fire stations at Nyapin, Dambuk, Nari, Kaying, Jairampur and Menchuka, each with modern facilities and manpower.

Apiculture policy, drug response mission and public health

The Cabinet cleared the Arunachal Pradesh Apiculture and Honey Policy, 2026 to position the state as a North‑East hub for sustainable, scientific and commercially viable beekeeping and honey production, increasing incomes for farmers and women SHG members through integrated departmental schemes.

It also launched Mission SURAKSHA (State Unified Response Against Drugs, Substance Harm & Addiction), a mission‑mode framework bringing together prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, recovery and enforcement. The Mission will implement district task forces, SATARK mechanisms, community reporting systems, rapid response squads and integrated recovery services focused on demand reduction, harm reduction and supply reduction.

The CMO directed departments to operationalise approved schemes and reforms with timelines and monitoring frameworks. It also recommended promulgation of an ordinance to amend the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Act to remove the words “National Building Code” in line with the Centre’s deregulatory initiatives.

“The Cabinet’s approvals reflect a comprehensive development blueprint for Arunachal Pradesh — from roads, power and education to MSME revival, human capital creation and public safety — backed by a deliberate strategy to converge central and state schemes,” the press release said.