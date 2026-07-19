When Argentina and Spain walk into the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday, the biggest names will not all be wearing football boots.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final is set to double as one of the biggest entertainment and political events of the year, with a guest list stretching from heads of state and royalty to Hollywood stars and global music icons. FIFA will also stage its first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show, transforming football’s showpiece into a spectacle that reaches far beyond the pitch.

With Lionel Messi chasing a second consecutive World Cup title and Lamine Yamal bidding to lead Spain back to global glory, Sunday’s final has already captured worldwide attention. Off the field, however, organisers are preparing for one of the most star-studded sporting events in recent memory.

FIFA’s biggest entertainment gamble

For the first time in World Cup history, FIFA will interrupt the final with a dedicated halftime entertainment show, borrowing a concept long associated with the NFL’s Super Bowl.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has curated the production, which is expected to last around 11 minutes, although the overall interval is likely to extend beyond the traditional 15-minute break to accommodate stage installation and removal.

The reported line-up includes Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS, Madonna and conductor Gustavo Dudamel, alongside the PS 22 Choir from Staten Island. FIFA has also said the performance will support the Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise $100 million for education and sport access worldwide.

Before kick-off, Grammy Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem, while Post Malone will headline FIFA’s official closing ceremony.

Actor Tom Cruise, internet personality IShowSpeed, British singer Robbie Williams, Nicole Scherzinger and Italian star Laura Pausini are also expected to feature during the pre-match celebrations.

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A final watched by presidents and royalty

The guest list extends well beyond the entertainment industry. US President Donald Trump is expected to attend the final and join FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the trophy presentation. The White House has not officially detailed his schedule, but multiple US outlets have reported his expected presence.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is also expected to attend, while King Felipe VI is widely anticipated to be present should Spain attempt to lift their second World Cup trophy.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum are also expected, representing the tournament’s three co-host nations. Argentina, however, will not be represented by President Javier Milei.

The Argentine leader has said he will watch from home, citing personal superstition, known locally as cabalas, rather than travel to New Jersey. New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani is also expected to be among the dignitaries inside the stadium.

More than a football match

Throughout the tournament, World Cup matches have regularly attracted celebrities from sport, business and entertainment, including Travis Scott, Javier Bardem, Jeff Bezos, Ryan Reynolds and Drake.

Sunday’s final is expected to continue that trend, although FIFA has yet to release an official celebrity guest list.

While Messi versus Yamal will dominate the headlines on the pitch, the 2026 World Cup final is shaping up to be one of the rare sporting occasions where presidents, royalty, music superstars and football legends all converge under the same roof, making it as much a global cultural event as a football match.