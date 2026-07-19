Less than 24 hours before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, severe thunderstorms forced Spain to cancel training and delayed Argentina‘s final session. Yet the same weather system may have handed FIFA an unexpected advantage by clearing the wildfire smoke that had threatened air quality around MetLife Stadium.

Heavy rain and lightning swept across New Jersey on Saturday, disrupting both finalists’ preparations. Spain abandoned its final training session altogether after safety regulations prevented players from taking the field, while Argentina began training around 45 minutes later than planned once conditions improved.

The storms, however, also dispersed much of the haze drifting south from the ongoing Canadian wildfires, which had emerged as a growing concern in the days leading up to the final. Forecasts for Sunday’s title decider now indicate largely clear skies, significantly improved air quality and only a minimal chance of rain.

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Spain lose final tune-up

Spain had been scheduled to train at their base in Whippany, New Jersey, but repeated lightning strikes meant players could not safely take the pitch.

Tournament safety protocols require outdoor activity to remain suspended until at least 30 minutes after the last lightning strike. With no improvement expected during the scheduled training window, Spain’s coaching staff opted to cancel the session entirely rather than wait.

Argentina complete delayed session

Argentina’s preparations were also interrupted, although the reigning champions eventually managed to complete their workout.

Lionel Messi and his teammates took to the field roughly 45 minutes later than planned after the storm system moved through their training base, located around 20 miles from MetLife Stadium.

Look at the weather in New York ahead of the World Cup Final tomorrow… 😲



Joe Hart is absolutely piss wet through… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/iezbn7tRm2 — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) July 18, 2026

Wildfire concern eases

The weather disruption came against the backdrop of growing concern over air quality caused by smoke drifting from Canadian wildfires.

Tournament organisers had been monitoring conditions throughout the week as smoke lingered over parts of the New York metropolitan area. Saturday’s thunderstorms significantly improved visibility by washing much of the haze from the atmosphere.

Current forecasts suggest Sunday’s final between Spain and Argentina should be played in far more favourable conditions, with sunshine expected for most of the afternoon and only a negligible chance of rainfall.

After days of uncertainty over smoke, the biggest match in world football now appears set to kick off under clear skies—even if both finalists reached it through a stormy final rehearsal.