Rajeev Chandrasekhar, state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala, has declared total assets exceeding Rs 93 crore in his nomination affidavit for the upcoming Assembly elections, according to PTI. He is contesting from the Nemom constituency, where polling is scheduled for April 9.

Chandrasekhar filed his nomination papers before the returning officer on Saturday, accompanied by Bhajanlal Sharma, Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The contest in Nemom is expected to be closely watched, with the BJP leader facing V Sivankutty of the CPI(M) and K S Sabarinadhan of the Congress.

Major Share in Movable Assets and Investments

As per the affidavit, Chandrasekhar’s movable assets are valued at over Rs 78.81 crore, while his spouse owns assets worth more than Rs 18.10 crore. These include bank deposits, investments in shares, bonds, mutual funds, and other financial instruments.

Among the notable possessions listed is a vintage 1942 model Red Indian Scout motorcycle, registered in Karnataka and purchased in 1994 for Rs 10,000. In addition, jewellery, bullion and other valuables owned by him are collectively valued at over Rs 3.58 crore.

Liabilities, Income and Legal Disclosures

The affidavit also details significant liabilities. Chandrasekhar has outstanding dues exceeding Rs 107 crore, while his spouse’s liabilities amount to Rs 1.62 crore, largely comprising loans from banks and financial institutions.

His immovable assets include a self-acquired property in Bengaluru valued at over Rs 15.07 crore. In terms of income, Chandrasekhar reported earnings of Rs 92,91,633 in his 2024-25 Income Tax return, while his wife declared Rs 60,50,168.

The BJP leader has also disclosed two pending criminal cases related to his social media remarks linking the 2023 Kalamassery blast to the Hamas organisation. The Kerala High Court has directed that no coercive action be taken against him in these matters.

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Academically, Chandrasekhar holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology (1988) and has also been awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Visvesvaraya Technological University in Karnataka.