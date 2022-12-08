Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Can BJP beat ‘rivaaj’? Counting begins at 8 am

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Election Result Live: The results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be declared today. The traditional pattern of counting of votes commencing at 8 am has been notified by the poll officials. Latest data from Himachal Pradesh say that 68 counting halls have been set up across the state.

These counting centres are in 59 places in Himachal Pradesh. While the postal ballots will be counted at 8 am, from 8:30 am onward, the EVMs will be opened for the counting, the poll officials said. Himachal Pradesh registered a healthy voter turnout of 76 per cent for the November 12polls. The Election Commission says that there has been an increase of 17 per cent in the postal ballots in comparison with the 2017 Assembly polls.

What’s interesting this time is the nail-biting contest. Several poll pundits have predicted a hung Assembly in Himachal Pradesh. Lack of clear picture in post-poll analysis means that the suspense would remain for the final outcome in Himachal Pradesh.

As India keenly watches the Assembly Polls results in Himachal Pradesh, here are the latest updates from the hill state:

