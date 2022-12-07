Theog Assembly Election result 2022 Date and Time: The counting of votes will begin on Dec 8, 2022 at 8:00 am. The results will be announced on the same day once the counting is over. The counting process and results can be tracked on multiple news channels and online .

In 2017, Theog saw a close contest between 5 candidates. In the end, the intense battle was won by Communist Party Of India (Marxist)’s Rakesh Singha who defeated his closest rival, Bharatiya Janta Party’s Rakesh Verma, by a margin of 1,983 votes. Singha got a total of 24, 791 winning votes. This year, the race to the throne is between Ajay Shyam (BJP), Kuldeep Singh Rathore (Congress) and Atar Singh Chandel (AAP).

Interestingly, most of the Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll 2022 results have predicted a win for the BJP in the state but according to the India Today-Axis My India poll, BJP could end up between 24-34 seats in Himachal Pradesh while the Congress could finish higher in the range of 30-40 seats. The poll also predicted 4-8 seats for others.

The prediction suggests that an extremely close contest is on the cards where the final verdict could swing either way. The first projections by Republic and Times Now, on the other hand, have predicted that BJP will retain power in the states.