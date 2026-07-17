Bus travel in Maharashtra is set to become more expensive, with the State Transport Authority approving a 13.56% increase in fares of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) services. Quoting officials familiar with the development, news agency PTI reported that the revised fares will come into effect from midnight between July 17 and July 18.

This development comes amid rising diesel prices, higher employee-related expenses and an increase in the cost of spare parts, tyres and vehicle maintenance. The corporation said the revision was necessary to protect its financial sustainability and ensure the continuation of safe and uninterrupted bus services.

Existing 10% seasonal hike on ordinary buses to be withdrawn

As part of the revision, the existing 10% seasonal fare increase on ordinary MSRTC buses will be withdrawn. The corporation had extended the seasonal fare hike until the end of July on July 15. However, with the new fare structure coming into effect from July 18, the seasonal increase will no longer be applicable.

“The State Transport Authority has approved the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) proposal to increase bus fares by 13.56%,” PTI reported Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik as saying.

Diesel prices, West Asia tensions cited as key factors

The fare revision has been attributed to the increase in diesel prices amid geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region and the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The state government also cited higher allowances for MSRTC employees and increased expenditure on spare parts, tyres and vehicle maintenance as factors behind the decision. Sarnaik reportedly said the increase had become necessary in view of the rising operating costs faced by the corporation.

He added that the fare revision had been structured to keep the additional financial burden on passengers to a minimum.

“This decision is important to enable the corporation to continue providing safe, quality and uninterrupted services to the people of the state, while also strengthening MSRTC’s financial position,” Sarnaik said.

MSRTC operates over 14,000 buses

According to PTI, MSRTC is among India’s largest public bus transport corporations, with a fleet of more than 14,000 buses. More than 55 lakh passengers use its services every day, making the corporation a crucial part of Maharashtra’s public transport network, particularly for passengers travelling between rural and urban areas.

The corporation said rising operational expenses had placed significant pressure on its finances and made the fare revision necessary to maintain its services.

MSRTC says hike needed to sustain services

According to MSRTC, the revised fares will help strengthen its financial position while allowing it to continue providing safe, reliable and uninterrupted services to millions of passengers. The corporation reportedly said the additional revenue would also support the maintenance of essential passenger amenities, safety standards and service quality.

It further said that the fare increase is aimed at ensuring that ST services remain financially viable amid rising fuel and operational costs.