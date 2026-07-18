The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain is on course to become the most expensive sporting event ever, with resale ticket prices surpassing previous records set by the Super Bowl and NBA Finals.

According to a report by The New York Times, the average resale price for Sunday’s final at New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) has climbed to unprecedented levels, fuelled by Lionel Messi‘s bid for a second successive World Cup title, global demand and the tournament’s record-breaking attendance.

Resale prices eclipse Super Bowl record

Data cited by The New York Times from ticket marketplace SeatGeek shows the average resale ticket for the World Cup final has reached $12,751, comfortably overtaking the previous record of $10,540 set by the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The report added that even the cheapest available tickets on major resale platforms were selling for around $7,600 two days before kick-off, while premium Category 1 seats were listed for well over $11,000.

Industry figures told The New York Times that no sporting event of comparable scale has previously sustained such high average resale values.

Demand driven by Messi, global audience and bigger stadium

Unlike the NFL’s Super Bowl, whose audience is primarily concentrated in North America, the World Cup attracts buyers from across the globe.

The New York Times reported that nearly 20 per cent of ticket purchases on StubHub for the final have come from international buyers, compared to just 4.5 per cent for the 2024 Super Bowl.

The presence of Lionel Messi in what could be his final World Cup appearance has further intensified demand, although ticket prices had already been climbing long before Argentina secured their place in the final.

The venue itself also plays a role. New York New Jersey Stadium will host more than 80,000 spectators, making it significantly larger than recent Super Bowl venues while still commanding record-breaking resale values.

FIFA’s pricing strategy pays off

When FIFA initially released final tickets, prices drew criticism from supporters.

Premium seats were initially priced above $6,700, while Category 1 tickets eventually rose to nearly $11,000 before resale markets pushed values even higher.

FIFA defended its pricing model throughout the tournament, arguing that demand for football’s biggest event justified higher prices, particularly in the United States where dynamic pricing and ticket resale are more common. The market appears to have validated that approach.

Most World Cup matches have sold above face value on resale platforms, while the final has become the hottest ticket of the tournament.

Attendance records continue to tumble

Beyond ticket prices, the 2026 tournament has already established itself as the biggest FIFA World Cup in history.

FIFA has confirmed record attendances throughout the expanded 48-team competition, with stadiums averaging more than 99 per cent capacity across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Sunday’s final between Argentina and Spain is also expected to be another sell-out.

The match is projected to attract a global television audience of more than one billion viewers, further underlining the tournament’s commercial scale.

With football’s two most successful teams of the tournament meeting for the title and Lionel Messi potentially making his final World Cup appearance, the match has become not only the sport’s biggest spectacle but also its most expensive ticket ever.