Jaswan Pragpur Darang Hamirpur Una Himachal Election results live updates: Here’s what happened in these key seats

The results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election will be announced by the Election Commission today. The counting of the votes for the 68 seats will begin at 8 am. After the initial round of postal ballots, the EVMs will be opened for the counting of the votes. Here are four major constituencies that we will be closely watching today.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Can BJP beat ‘rivaaj’?

First we have Darang. This Assembly seat from Mandi will witness a direct contest between the incumbent BJP and the main Opposition Party – the Congress. Darang’s current MLA Jawahar Thakur was dropped by the BJP. Instead, the BJP has fielded Puran Chand. Whereas the Congress gave ticket to Kaul Singh Thakur, who was the distant second in 2017 polls.

Next we have Jaswan-Pragpur. This legislative Assembly Constituency from Kangra region of Himachal Pradesh was won by the ruling BJP in 2017 elections.

Moving on, we have Una. This seat was won by the Congress party in the 2017 Assembly polls, the data shows. It was a close fight, but INC’s Satpal Singh Raizada had defeated BJP’s Satpal Singh Satti by nearly 4,000 votes.

And finally, this live blog will track the latest from the Hamirpur Assembly seat. This was one of the seats that the ruling BJP had won back in 2017. How close is the real picture from the post-poll surveys? Let’s find out as we bring all the action from Himachal Pradesh: