Himachal Pradesh Kasauli Assembly Election Result 2022 Date and Time: Kasauli constituency in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh went to polls on Nov 12. The counting of votes will begin on Dec 8, 2022 at 8:00 am and the results will be anounced on the same day.

If we look at the history of victory in this constituency, BJP has been in power since 2007. BJP won this seat in 2017 Assembly elections with 23656 votes. In 2012 and 2007 also, BJP won from Kasauli with 19960 votes and 21396 votes respectively. All three times it was BJP’s candidate Rajiv Saizal who got victory home.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Full list of AAP, BJP and Congress candidates along with their constituencies

This time too Rajiv Saizal is contesting from the BJP party, and giving him competition are Congress’ Vinod Sultanpuri and AAP’s Harmel Dhiman. Congress is looking forward to get its hold back in Kasauli and thus, these election results are going to be really important for them to break BJP’s hattrick here.

When Assembly elections were held in 1993 in Himachal Pradesh, Congress had returned to power. In 1998, BJP succeeded to form the government with the help of Himachal Vikas Congress when both the saffron party and the grand old party had managed to win 31 seats each.

The exit poll results which were released on Dec 5 showed that BJP might have a lead against Congress. The first projections by Republic and Times Now have predicted that BJP will retain power in Himachal Pradesh. The prediction suggests that an extremely close contest is on the cards where the final verdict could swing either way.