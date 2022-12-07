Seraj Assembly Election Result 2022: Check date, time and other details

Himachal Pradesh Seraj Assembly Election Result 2022 Date and Time: Seraj Assembly constituency that falls under Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh is among the most observed seats in the state as chief minister and BJP candidate Jairam Thakur is contesting from here.

He is up against Chet Ram Thakur (Congress) and Adv Gita Nand Thalur (AAP). The result will be announced on December 8, 2022, along with other Assembly seats in the state. Voters of this constituency exercised their voting rights on November 12, 2022. The constituency has around 55.74 lakh eligible voters, of which 75.6 percent of voters cast their votes this time.

In 2017, Thakur had defeated his nearest rival, Chet Ram by close to 11,254 votes. During that year, the seat had 72,876 registered voters. Of them, 37,857 were males and rest were females. Notably, 0.5% of voters voted for NOTA.

That year, Jairam Thakur had got 35,519 votes, while his nearest rival Chet Ram got 24,265 votes. Apart from them. Independent candidate Dile Ram had got 2,214 votes to be in the third spot. In 2012, Thakur had defeated Congress’ Tara Thakur by a margin of 5,752 votes.

This year, the state voted in a single phase and the final turnout across the state was 74 percent. It was lower as compared to last year. The highest percentage of voting was recorded in Doon constituency with 85.25%. Shimla recorded lowest with 62.53 percent voting.