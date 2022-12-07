Himachal Pradesh Haroli Assembly Election Result 2022 Date and Time: Congress legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri is contesting his fifth election from the Haroli assembly in the Una district. The counting of votes will begin on Dec 8, Thursday at 8:00 am and the results will be announced the same day, as and when the counting is over.

BJP has pitted state spokesperson Ram Kumar against Agnihotri which is not a very good choice as Kumar has lost to him in previous elections. Haroli falls under Himachal Pradesh’s Una district and is among the 68 Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly constituencies. According to reports, in 2017, it had 77,841 voters exercising their rights out of which 40,154 were males and 37,687 were females.

AAP is also contesting from this region and has piited Ravinder Pal Singh Mann as its candidate. There are many other independent candidates who are contesting this election but AMukesh Agnihotri, Ram Kumar and Ravinder Singh Mann are the key candidates from Haroli.

The polling in the hill state was held on November 12 and the counting will begin on December 8th.