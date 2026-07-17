For 18-year-old Shreya Kaushik, the journey from a small town in Bihar to one of the world’s most prestigious undergraduate scholarship programmes is about much more than studying abroad. It is the story of a student who turned opportunities, mentorship and determination into a life-changing achievement. As the only Indian selected this year, Shreya’s success adds another inspiring chapter to India’s presence in global education.

Originally from Siwan in Bihar, Shreya has been selected for the Lincoln Scholarship, becoming the only Indian among this year’s 10 global scholars. The scholarship, valued at nearly Rs 3 crore, will fully fund her four-year undergraduate education at Centre College in Kentucky, United States.

A scholarship that opens doors

Named after Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, the Lincoln Scholarship is one of the most competitive undergraduate scholarships in the world. Every year, just 10 students from across the globe are chosen for the programme. The scholarship is awarded to students who have shown outstanding academic performance, leadership qualities and a strong commitment to creating a positive impact in society.

Beyond paying tuition fees, the scholarship covers the complete cost of studying at Centre College. This includes accommodation, meals, books, study materials, health insurance, travel expenses and other approved educational and personal costs, allowing students to focus entirely on their education.

Shreya’s education

Although Shreya was born in Siwan, she completed her schooling at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Aya Nagar, New Delhi. At the age of 13, she joined Dexterity Global, an organisation that provides leadership training and educational opportunities to students from different backgrounds.

Over the years, she participated in several national and international competitions, leadership programmes and learning initiatives. These experiences helped build a strong academic and leadership profile that eventually earned her a place among this year’s Lincoln Scholars.

She also said she hopes to use the education and experiences she gains to contribute meaningfully to society in the future. The Lincoln Scholars Program congratulated Shreya on her selection and confirmed that the scholarship will fully support her undergraduate studies throughout the four-year programme at Centre College.

Reacting to her selection, Shreya said receiving a scholarship named after Abraham Lincoln was a deeply meaningful honour. She credited the mentorship and guidance she received over the years for encouraging her to dream beyond her circumstances and pursue opportunities on a global stage.