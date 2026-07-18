Vikram-1 launch LIVE: Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace created history on July 18 with the maiden test flight of Vikram-1. India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 12:05 pm.

The mission, named ‘Aagaman‘, marks the first time an Indian private company is attempting to send satellites to orbit using its own launch vehicle, independent of a government-developed rocket programme.

Aagaman mission’s objectives, significance for India

Vikram-1 is a 24-metre, multi-stage rocket built with an all-carbon-composite structure and powered by three solid-fuel stages plus a liquid orbital adjustment module. Skyroot said the vehicle is designed to place payloads of up to 350 kg into a 450-km low Earth orbit with a 60-degree inclination, while also testing technologies such as 3D-printed engines, modular stage separation, and lightweight manufacturing.

Skyroot Aerospace Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Naga Bharath Daka added that it was a three-stage orbital-class rocket equipped with an orbital adjustment module capable of deploying multiple satellites into orbit. The company was founded eight years ago to “build affordable, reliable rockets” in India and provide “on-demand launch access solutions for satellite operators around the world”. Daka also noted that the Vikram-1 vehicle incorporates several technologies being used for the first time in India.

“It is a three-stage rocket with a small orbital adjustment module on the top. It has three stages of solid propulsion and one orbital adjustment module that can put multiple satellites in orbit around the Earth. It is one of the first all-carbon fibre rockets in India and is extremely efficient and light,” he explained.

The mission is a major milestone for India’s private space sector and for Skyroot’s goal of offering affordable, reliable launch services to global satellite operators. Among the payloads is a lab-grown “Diamond Lotus” from Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds, and if the flight succeeds, it could boost India’s commercial small-satellite launch market and pave the way for more private orbital missions.

The viewers watched the Vikram-1 launch live on Skyroot Aerospace’s official YouTube channel, as the company lifted-off from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Live Updates

Vikram-1 Launch LIVE UPDATES: