Vikram-1 launch LIVE: Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace created history on July 18 with the maiden test flight of Vikram-1. India’s first privately developed orbital-class rocket took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 12:05 pm.
The mission, named ‘Aagaman‘, marks the first time an Indian private company is attempting to send satellites to orbit using its own launch vehicle, independent of a government-developed rocket programme.
Aagaman mission’s objectives, significance for India
Vikram-1 is a 24-metre, multi-stage rocket built with an all-carbon-composite structure and powered by three solid-fuel stages plus a liquid orbital adjustment module. Skyroot said the vehicle is designed to place payloads of up to 350 kg into a 450-km low Earth orbit with a 60-degree inclination, while also testing technologies such as 3D-printed engines, modular stage separation, and lightweight manufacturing.
Skyroot Aerospace Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Naga Bharath Daka added that it was a three-stage orbital-class rocket equipped with an orbital adjustment module capable of deploying multiple satellites into orbit. The company was founded eight years ago to “build affordable, reliable rockets” in India and provide “on-demand launch access solutions for satellite operators around the world”. Daka also noted that the Vikram-1 vehicle incorporates several technologies being used for the first time in India.
“It is a three-stage rocket with a small orbital adjustment module on the top. It has three stages of solid propulsion and one orbital adjustment module that can put multiple satellites in orbit around the Earth. It is one of the first all-carbon fibre rockets in India and is extremely efficient and light,” he explained.
The mission is a major milestone for India’s private space sector and for Skyroot’s goal of offering affordable, reliable launch services to global satellite operators. Among the payloads is a lab-grown “Diamond Lotus” from Bengaluru-based Cosmos Diamonds, and if the flight succeeds, it could boost India’s commercial small-satellite launch market and pave the way for more private orbital missions.
The viewers watched the Vikram-1 launch live on Skyroot Aerospace’s official YouTube channel, as the company lifted-off from Sriharikota’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre.
Vikram-1 Launch LIVE UPDATES:
Vikram 1 Launch LIVE Updates: 'Fitting tribute to India's space legacy,' says Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed Skyroot's successful Vikram-1 launch saying it reflects the extraordinary capabilities of our scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs, empowered by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a post on X, CM Majhi said, "The launch of Vikram-1 marks a defining milestone in India's space journey and a proud testament to the growing strength of our innovation ecosystem. As India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, it reflects the extraordinary capabilities of our scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs, empowered by the visionary leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi and transformative space sector reforms."
"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the entire @SkyrootA team on this historic mission. Coming 46 years after the launch of SLV-3, Vikram-1 is a fitting tribute to India's pioneering space legacy while opening new frontiers in advanced technology, private enterprise and commercial space exploration. May this achievement inspire a new generation of innovators and further elevate India's position in the global space sector," he said.
Vikram 1 Launch LIVE Updates: Kerala Guv, CM congratulate team behind Vikram-1 rocket mission
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister VD Satheesan congratulated the entire team behind the successful launch of the country's maiden private orbital rocket, Vikram-1.
In a Facebook post, Arlekar termed it a "historic milestone" in India's space journey. He said that it showcases the power of innovation, scientific excellence, and public-private collaboration.
Satheesan, in a post on 'X', termed it as a "monumental feat" for India's space ecosystem. He also noted that with the launch of the rocket from Sriharikota, Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace has cemented its place as the country's "first fully private orbital space mission."
Vikram 1 Launch LIVE Updates: 'Vikram-1 launch firm step towards accessible space,' says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Skyroot for the successful launch of the country's first private launch vehicle Vikram-1, calling it a firm step towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making space more accessible.
"India's space ambition reaches a new horizon. Heartiest congratulations to @SkyrootA Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed launch vehicle," Shah said in a post on X.
"A firm step towards realising Modi's vision of making space more accessible, this innovation will further strengthen India's space sector, elevating its stature as a global leader," he said.
Vikram 1 Launch LIVE Updates: Skyroot rocket marks India's arrival in global space economy, says Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday reiterated the country's entry into the global space economy. Speaking to reporters after the launch, the minister said it would not have been possible if India had not opened up the space sector for private players.
"Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unlocking India's space sector and allowing private players like Skyroot within the four walls of Sriharikota (from where the launch took place)," Singh said.
Vikram 1 Launch LIVE Updates: IN-SPACe Chairman Goenka hails Vikram-1 orbital success
IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan K Goenka said there was a minor issue during the initial automatic launch sequence of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, but it was quickly resolved, and the mission proceeded smoothly.
During a press conference, he said, "There was a small hiccup in the beginning in the automatic launch sequence, but it was a very minor thing. It was quickly rectified and restarted, and after that we had an absolutely smooth sail."
Goenka lauded the hard work which led to the success in the first attempt. "The team has worked extremely hard for many years to get to this point and succeed in the very first attempt," he added.
In a post on X marking the milestone, the High Commission shared the envoy's celebratory and emotional response to the landmark space mission, "#vandemataram! History made! @SkyrootA's #vikram1 has reached orbit."
High Commissioner Wong stated, "Thank you #isro #inspaceind #skyroot for taking a small nation like Singapore along with you to space and beyond. Very emotional now. HC Wong." Following the launch, Wong also spoke with Naga Bharath Daka, Co-Founder of Skyroot Aerospace, to congratulate the team.
#vandemataram! 🇮🇳🚀— Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) July 18, 2026
History made! @SkyrootA’s #vikram1 has reached orbit.
Spoke with @bharathdaka to congratulate the team.
Thank you #isro #inspaceind #skyroot for taking a small nation like Singapore along with you to space and beyond. Very emotional now. HC Wong… pic.twitter.com/v552jJrhvV
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: 'Significant milestone', says Skyroot Aerospace COO
On the launch of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, by Skyroot Aerospace, Naga Bharath Daka, COO and Co-founder of Skyroot Aerospace, says, "... This is a significant milestone... India has become the third country with a private orbital launch capability..."
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: 'Team worked extremely hard for many years to get to this point', says Dr Pawan Goenka
On the launch of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, by Skyroot Aerospace, Dr Pawan K Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, Department of Space, said, "There was a small hiccup in the beginning in the automatic land sequence, but it was a very minor thing. It was very quickly rectified, restarted, and after that we had an absolutely smooth sail. The team has worked extremely hard for many years to get to this point and to succeed in the very first attempt."
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: 'Congratulations to Skyroot Aerospace on successful launch of Vikram-1', says Ramesh Srivats
Congratulations to Skyroot Aerospace on the successful launch of Vikram-1. Fantastic!— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) July 18, 2026
But I must point out that Kamal Haasan launched Vikram 1 as far back as 1986. And Vikram 2 in 2022. pic.twitter.com/zFkMYBWK6Q
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: 'Growing participation of our private sector is opening new frontiers', says PM Modi
"Spoke to the team of Skyroot Aerospace and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1," said PM Modi.
Spoke to the team of Skyroot Aerospace and congratulated them on the successful launch of Vikram-1.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 18, 2026
This is a defining moment in India’s space journey. The growing participation of our private sector is opening new frontiers and accelerating innovation.
This achievement will… pic.twitter.com/epWjOY8yKa
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: 'Privileged to formally announce that 1st ever Indian private sector launch has been successfully completed', says IN-SPACe Chairman
Dr Pawan K Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, Department of Space, said, "I am privileged to formally announce that the first ever Indian private sector launch has been successfully completed. Not only did Vikram-1 meet its mission objective, which was simply to clear the tower, it went all the way up to 453 kilometer orbit, successfully completed all the tasks, and something that is way beyond expectation."
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: 'My heart is pumping like anything', says Skyroot employee
On the launch of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, built by Skyroot Aerospace, an employee says, "It is a very happy and proud moment for me... My heart is pumping like anything... It has been eight long years; our young engineers were working together closely... It is a carbon composite motor casing... It is lightweight...".
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: Vikram-1's Test Flight-1 completed it's mission
Hello space, we have arrived! Vikram-1's Test Flight-1 has completed it's mission.— Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) July 18, 2026
The first ever Indian private sector launch has been successfully completed. #vikram1 #missionaagaman #openingspaceforall
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: PM Modi congratulates Skyroot Aerospace as India’s first privately developed orbital rocket Vikram-1 successfully reached orbit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Skyroot Aerospace as India’s first privately developed orbital rocket, Vikram-1, has successfully reached orbit after completing its final burn and injecting payloads into a 450 km orbit. The milestone makes India the third country in the world to achieve private orbital launch capability.
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 has reached orbit
Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 has reached orbit. India's first privately developed orbital rocket has completed its final burn and injected its payloads into a ~450 km orbit, making India the third country in the world with private orbital launch capability.
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: Minister Jitendra Singh watches live broadcast of launch of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket
Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh watched the live broadcast of the launch of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1. It has been launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
#watch | Delhi: Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh watches the live broadcast of the launch of India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1. It has been launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/Jws5VI337U— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: Vikram-1, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre | Watch VIDEO
India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
#watch | Andhra Pradesh: India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026
Built by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, Vikram-1 is powered by three solid-fuel stages and a liquid orbital adjustment… pic.twitter.com/QQC9CPjcxH
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 has cleared the launch tower successfully
Safe tower clearance. At T+10 seconds, Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 has cleared the launch tower. 🚀 #vikram1— Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) July 18, 2026
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: India's 1st private orbital rocket begins historic maiden test flight
India's first private orbital rocket finally begins its historic maiden test flight from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 18 (Saturday).
Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters.
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: 'Vikram-1 represents new pinnacle for India’s space industry', says Assam CM
"My compliments to the entire Skyroot team as they launch India’s first private orbital launch. Vikram-1 represents new pinnacle both for India’s space industry and the limits of entrepreneurial possibilities," said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Deeply grateful for your kind words and encouragement Hon'ble Chief Minister @himantabiswa.🙏— Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) July 18, 2026
It means a great deal to all of us at Skyroot on a day like today. Thank you for rooting for the team. 🚀🇮🇳#vikram1 #missionaagaman #indiawithvikram1 https://t.co/ESMpzHev6x
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: Vikram-1 powered by 3 solid-fuel stages, to be launched soon
'Aagaman mission' is designed to deploy payloads weighing up to 350 kg into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit with a 60-degree inclination.
#watch | Andhra Pradesh: Visuals from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota; India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, will be launched from here shortly— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026
Built by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace, Vikram-1 is powered by three solid-fuel stages… pic.twitter.com/f0ch6KvahX
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 to launch shortly
Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 has begun its Automated Launch Sequence. From here onwards, the onboard software runs the countdown — monitoring every system and clearing each checkpoint on its own, all the way to ignition.
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: Vikram-1 Test Flight-1's journey from lift-off at the historic first launch pad in Sriharikota
Vikram-1 Test Flight-1's journey from lift-off at the historic first launch pad in Sriharikota 🚀#vikram1 #openingspaceforall #skyrootaerospace pic.twitter.com/DNMOyrdLjF— Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) July 18, 2026
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: 'Whole nation anxiously waiting for success of historic milestone', says Pawan Goenka
"Skyroot Aerospace team has worked very hard for this day", said IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka.
Thank you Dr. @GoenkaPk . Heartened to have you with us this morning.— Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) July 18, 2026
Your encouragement means a great deal to the team this morning. We’re ready to fly Vikram-1. 🚀🇮🇳
Grateful for Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s vision and the country’s love and support.… https://t.co/0FNBgBOHRK
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: Watch FULL LIVE telecast of launch here
LIVE TELECAST LINK: https://www.youtube.com/live/-lLd1cI7v0U
https://t.co/3Cjjnu9BVc— Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) July 18, 2026
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: Know key features of Vikram-1 | Details
Vikram-1 is a seven-storey-tall, multi-stage orbital launch vehicle built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters. Designed to carry small satellites weighing up to 350 kg to low Earth orbit, Vikram-1's maiden mission will target an orbit at an altitude of 450 km with a 60-degree orbital inclination.
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: 'Eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in real flight environment', says Skyroot CEO
Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, said, "We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on ground. On 18 July, we are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in a real flight environment for the first time." "This is our first test flight, and we will be getting valuable data from it. This will be foundational to Skyroot's aspirations of establishing launch cadence. We are excited to see this through," he added.
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: India's 1st private rocket to place tech payloads
STORY | Country's first pvt rocket to place tech payloads, postcard from PM into orbit— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2026
India's first privately developed orbital rocket, Skyroot Aerospace' Vikram-1 will on Saturday soar into a low earth orbit (LEO) to place multiple technology demonstration payloads--both… pic.twitter.com/XsgElMrivl
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: Nara Lokesh heads to Sriharikota with son to cheer Skyroot’s historic Vikram-1 launch
Nara Lokesh said he was heading to Sriharikota with his son Devaansh for what he described as a memorable father-son day, framing the occasion as a celebration of India’s space spirit and the ambition of the country’s new generation of builders. He praised Skyroot Aerospace as a story of a handful of Indian entrepreneurs who dared to believe that a private Indian company could build rockets, compete globally and help shape the future of space, adding that the courage to dream big and attempt the extraordinary is what truly moves a nation forward. Lokesh said that whatever the outcome of today’s launch, the effort itself reflects the spirit of innovation, determination and boldness that defines India’s future, and he closed by saluting the builders, innovators and dreamers with an enthusiastic “Let’s go, India!”
Vikram 1 Launch Live Updates: How can viewers watch live streaming of Vikram-1 launch?
Here is the direct link to watch live streaming: https://www.youtube.com/live/-lLd1cI7v0U
Livestream is the most convenient way to follow 'Mission Aagaman' in real time, including countdown updates and launch coverage leading up to India’s first privately developed orbital rocket attempt.