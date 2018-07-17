Centre proposes new military training plan; from job opportunities, criteria to stipend, check details

The purpose of the scheme is to instill discipline and nationalism into the country’s youth which the Centre thinks will help achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of New India 2022. (Representative image)

With an aim to make India “Vishwaguru” (a universal leader), the Central government is mulling introduction of a scheme under which military training programme will be imparted to 10 lakh young men and women every year. The proposed scheme named as the “National Youth Empowerment Scheme or N-YES” will aim at preparing a “disciplined” and nationalist “force of youth,” to “optimising the Indian demographic advantage”, according to Indian Express report. This is for students who have cleared class X and XII and are enrolled in colleges.

In a bid make this scheme attractive, the government has proposed a raft of lucrative initiatives such as a fixed stipend for the 12-month training. Apart from this, there was a proposal of making N-YES an “essential qualification” for jobs in Defence, paramilitary forces and police. A meeting on the proposed scheme was called by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) last month, the report said. The meeting was attended by officials of the Department of Youth Affairs, Human Resource Development Ministry and Defence Ministry.

The purpose of the scheme is to instill discipline and nationalism into the country’s youth which the Centre thinks will help achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of New India 2022. Apart from the stipend, candidates will be taught Indian values through yoga, Ayurveda and ancient Indian philosophy, disaster management and vocational and IT skills, the report says.

Regarding the financing the scheme, the proposal was made to utilize the funds allocated for NCC and National Service Scheme (NSS) and MNREGA scheme for proposed N-YES.

However, a few questions were also raised over the proposed scheme during the meeting held by PMO. Some officials suggested that it would be better to strengthen the existing National Cadet Corps or NCC structure. The proposal has also come at a time when the opposition has been training their guns at the Centre on job creation in the country.

