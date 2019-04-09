Boost for India’s defence! BrahMos, world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, to have 500-km range

BrahMos missile has been inducted in the Indian Navy and Indian Army and has also been tested successfully from Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi 30-MKI frontline fighter jet.

BrahMos range to be extended! In a major boost to our armed forces’ fire-power, India and Russia are planning to increase the target range of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. BrahMos was tested with an extended range of around 450 kilometres in 2017. According to an ANI report, the two countries are now planning to increase the range of the world’s fastest anti-ship cruise missile to 500 kilometres! According to Alexander Maksichev, the managing co-director of BrahMos Aerospace company, hypersound will be attained with this increase in range. The missile has a current speed of 2.8 mach and the speed of hypersound will be attained through modernisation, resulting in figures of more than 4.5 Mach, the official was quoted as saying by ANI. Apart from this, serial production of the supersonic cruise missile started in March, the report says.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture between India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. The missile is named after Brahmaputra and Russia’s Moskva.

BrahMos missile range, test, key facts

BrahMos missile has been inducted in the Indian Navy and Indian Army and has also been tested successfully from Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi 30-MKI frontline fighter jet. The multi-platform BrahMos missile can be fired from land, sea, air and even under-water! Reports also suggest that India is working to make a BrahMos with a range of 800-km. The increase in the range of BrahMos missile has become possible after India got entry to the elite bloc of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). BrahMos is also the first Indian missile whose life was extended to 15 years. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that this would save replacement cost of missile systems in the Indian Defence Forces.

In 2018, India also tested BrahMos supersonic cruise missile with an indigenous seeker. Currently, BrahMos Aerospace is developing BrahMos NG (or the next-generation BrahMos). It is the lighter version of the original supersonic cruise missile but has a range of 300 kilometres and speed of 3.5 mach. BrahMos NG which will be integrated on both the LCA Tejas and Sukhoi-30 MKI has also generated a lot of export interest.