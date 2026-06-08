Delhi is set to significantly expand its public transport system with the addition of 2,800 new air-conditioned low-floor electric buses under the Centre’s PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme.

The new buses will be added to the fleet operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), strengthening both main routes and neighbourhood-level connectivity.

दिल्ली के public transport को मिलेगा big boost. PM ई-ड्राइव स्कीम के तहत DTC बेड़े में शामिल होंगी 2800 AC लो-फ़्लोर इलेक्ट्रिक बसें। इनमें 1400 नौ-मीटर और 1400 बारह-मीटर बसें होंगी, जो मुख्य और फीडर दोनों रूट्स को मजबूत करेंगी। Last-mile connectivity को बेहतर बनाने के लिए… pic.twitter.com/kTu3bI9YRz — Delhi Government (@DelhiGovDigital) June 8, 2026

New Electric Bus Plan

The planned induction includes 1,400 nine-metre electric buses and 1,400 twelve-metre electric buses, designed to serve both busy routes and local areas.

In the next phase, 500 seven-metre electric buses will also be added to improve feeder services and last-mile connectivity in outer parts of Delhi, including colonies and nearby villages.

Better connectivity and Last-mile access

The government said the new electric buses will help improve public transport access in areas that currently have limited connectivity. The smaller buses are expected to make travel easier for short-distance commuters, while the larger buses will serve busy city routes.

Current fleet and future targets

At present, Delhi already operates around 4,300 electric buses and aims to increase this number to about 7,500 by the end of the year. The long-term plan is to expand the total public bus fleet to nearly 14,000 buses by 2028–29. The new induction of 2,800 buses is part of this larger expansion strategy.

National push for electric mobility

The PM E-DRIVE scheme is the Centre’s flagship programme to promote electric vehicle adoption, develop charging infrastructure, and support EV manufacturing in India. The scheme targets the procurement of electric buses across major cities with large populations.

Delhi is among several cities participating in this programme, alongside Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

Operational experience and future plans

The Transport Department mentioned that the nine-metre electric buses already operating in Delhi have shown good performance, especially on feeder routes. This experience is being used to plan the next phase of expansion more effectively.

With this new addition, Delhi aims to strengthen its position as one of the leading cities in electric public transport in the country.