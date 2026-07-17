India’s gig internet platforms could support nearly 70% of the country’s requirement for 8 million non-farm jobs annually by 2030, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The consultancy estimates that the monthly active gig internet workforce will nearly triple from more than 6 million currently to 17-21 million by the end of the decade, with women and first-time workers expected to be major contributors to this growth. The report defines gig internet work as platform-enabled employment across delivery, ride-hailing and home services.

It noted that women remain underrepresented in the overall gig internet workforce, accounting for only about 1% of workers. However, their participation in home services has already reached 35-45%, indicating significant scope for expansion as platforms widen opportunities through flexible work arrangements and hyperlocal jobs.

Gig economy opens doors for first-time workers

More than 30% of the projected gig workforce by 2030 is expected to comprise first-time entrants to the labour market. The study found that 54% of surveyed workers were not in paid employment before joining a platform, suggesting that the sector is drawing people who were previously outside the workforce.

“The significance of India’s gig internet workforce lies in the choices it creates. It gives people a practical way to enter the workforce, augment household income, navigate periods of transition, or work towards longer-term ambitions without being constrained by traditional employment structures,” said Kushal Bhatnagar, partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Platforms help workers earn more, build skills



The report also pointed to an improvement in earning potential. Full-time workers across delivery, ride-hailing and home services earn, on average, up to 2.5 times the monthly net income of workers in comparable formal and informal occupations, according to the report. Nearly 70% of respondents said their experience on gig platforms had improved their future earning prospects through transferable skills and verifiable work experience.

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Flexibility continues to be a key feature of platform work, with more than 90% of monthly active gig workers working on a part-time basis, using platforms to supplement household income or balance work with education, entrepreneurship and other occupations.

On welfare support within the gig ecosystem, the study said that while the code on social security has laid the foundation for the formal recognition of gig workers, awareness and uptake of both platform-led and government welfare schemes remain limited.