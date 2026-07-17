Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth Rs 20,193 crore this week — expected to generate approximately 27,592 direct and indirect employment opportunities. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also described the state as an “emerging industrial and textile hub” as thousands of buyers and delegates from around 130 countries attended Bharat Tex 2026.

“Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a strong and reliable hub for investment and employment in the textile and garments sector. At Bharat Tex-2026 organized at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth ₹1,592 crore, which will create more than 15,700 employment opportunities,” Yadav wrote on X.

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation also signed several significant MoUs during a separate interactive session in Delhi. As per an official release, the two events secured combined investment proposals worth Rs 20,193 crore.

‘Emerging industrial and textile hub of India’

Yadav invited investors to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2027) that will be held in January 2027. Major industrialists and representatives of global brands were in attendance as he described Madhya Pradesh as an emerging industrial and textile hub of the country.

The Chief Minister noted that MP offered “investor-friendly policies, robust infrastructure, a skilled workforce and prompt administrative support”. He added that the recently inked investment proposals, strategic partnerships and Memorandums of Understanding would further strengthen the state’s position among the country’s leading investment destinations and make a significant contribution towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

As per details shared by the state government, the investment proposals came from leading national and international companies spread across the textile sector. An official release said the list spanned textile recycling, spinning, garment manufacturing, innerwear, apparel and export-oriented textile production and more.

Major investment boost at Bharat Tex 2026

Detailed discussions were held on the state’s textile and apparel industry, the PM MITRA Textile Park, technical textiles, export promotion, skill development and investment opportunities during the Textile Round Table held at Bharat Mandapam.

An official release confirmed that the event attracted investment proposals worth Rs 1,592 crore, which are expected to generate nearly 15,700 employment opportunities.

Seven key MoUs signed at Delhi investment session

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation also signed seven key MoUs during an interactive session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. This will promote export growth, e-commerce, global trade, MSMEs and industrial collaboration.

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The session on Thursday also showcased investment opportunities across multiple sectors, including defence, data centres, information technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, renewable energy, tourism and food processing.

The state government shared in an official release that the Delhi investment session had attracted investment proposals worth Rs 18,601 crore across sectors such as defence, data centres, transformer manufacturing, electronics, renewable energy, engineering and the toy industry. These proposals are expected to create nearly 11,892 employment opportunities.