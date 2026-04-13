Travelling during the summer season often becomes difficult due to heavy rush in trains. To make things easier for passengers, the South Western Railway has announced a special train service between Mysuru and Dibrugarh. These “trains on demand” are being introduced to manage the extra crowd and provide more travel options for long-distance passengers.

Mysuru–Dibrugarh Express Special: Train Details You Should Know

The special train service will operate as Train No. 06253/06254, running between Mysuru and Dibrugarh via Jolarpettai and Katpadi. The Mysuru–Dibrugarh service will run on 12th and 26th April 2026, while the return service from Dibrugarh to Mysuru will operate on 16th and 30th April 2026. During the journey between Mysuru and Dibrugarh, the train will halt at several important stations along the route. Please find the detailed timings and station stops below.

Mysuru – Dibrugarh Express Special: Mysuru – Dibrugarh Express Special (Train No.06253) will leave Mysuru at 08.00 hrs on 12th & 26th April, 2026 (Sundays) and reach Dibrugarh at 01.30 hrs, the fourth day (2 Services).

Dibrugarh Mysuru Express Special: In the return direction, Dibrugarh Mysuru Express Special (Train No.06254) will leave Dibrugarh at 01.30 hrs on 16th & 30th April, 2026 (Thursdays) and reach Mysuru at 16.15 hrs, the third day (2 Services)

Stations: Mysuru, Mandya, Maddur, Kengeri, KSR Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Simhachalam North, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Balugaon, Khunta Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur K Road, Bhadrak, Balason, Kharagpur, Andul, Dankuni, Barddhaman, Bolpur, Rampur Hat, New Farakka, Malda Town, Kishanganj, New Jalpaigun, New Cooch Behar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Barpeta Road, Rangiya, Rangapara North, Vishwanath Chariali, Harmuti, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh

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How will commuters benefit from this summer special train?

This special train is a big relief for commuters who are planning to travel during the busy summer period. Getting confirmed tickets becomes very difficult during this time, especially on long routes like this one. With this additional service, commuters will have better chances of finding a seat. These special trains connect many important cities across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam. So whether you are travelling for vacation, work, or visiting family, this train gives you a direct and convenient option.