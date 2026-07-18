Following their defeats in the semi-finals, France and England will square off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff. The competition offers one last chance to end the tournament on a high note with a spot on the podium, even though neither team will fight for the prized trophy.

France vs England: All you need to know

Category Details Match France vs England – FIFA World Cup 2026 Third-place Playoff Date (India) Sunday, July 19, 2026 Kick-off Time (IST) 2:30 AM IST Venue Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Live Streaming (India) ZEE5 (FIFA World Cup Pack required) Live TV Broadcast (India) DD Sports (Free-to-Air on DD Free Dish), Unite8 Sports, Unite8 Sports HD

Where to watch France vs England live in India

Football fans in India can catch the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff live across television and digital streaming platforms.

Live TV broadcast

The third-place playoff will be available free-to-air on DD Sports through DD Free Dish. The match will also be broadcast on Unite8 Sports across cable and DTH platforms.

Live streaming

The match will be streamed live on ZEE5, the official digital broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India. Fans will need the platform’s dedicated FIFA World Cup subscription pack to access the live coverage.

FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff between France and England: What’s at stake?

Both teams will be motivated to finish their campaigns with a victory even if the World Cup crown is no longer in jeopardy. After losing to Spain in the semi-finals, France will be looking to recover and finish on the podium once more on the global scene.

In the meantime, England will try to bounce back from their close defeat to Argentina. The Three Lions will now aim to finish the competition with a bronze medal after coming within one win of making it to their first World Cup final since 1966.

Both managers are anticipated to present competitive lineups because pride is at stake, but the game may also provide players who haven’t played as much throughout the tournament a chance.

Fans may anticipate an exciting match between two of the most successful footballing nations in Europe, regardless of the team selections.

After the third-place playoff, focus will turn to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, where Spain will meet Argentina, the reigning champions, in the tournament’s main event. But before that, France and England have one last opportunity to conclude their World Cup campaigns with victories.