To accommodate the additional rush of pilgrims travelling during the Shravani Mela, Eastern Railway has announced the operation of Shravani Mela Special trains between Ranchi and Bhagalpur. The services will operate on select days between July 26 and September 12, 2026, offering extra connectivity for devotees travelling to Sultanganj, the gateway to the Kanwar Yatra to Deoghar.

According to Eastern Railway, two pairs of Mail/Express special trains-08690/08689 Ranchi-Bhagalpur-Ranchi and 08646/08645 Ranchi-Bhagalpur-Ranchi will together run 56 one-way trips (28 round trips) during the festival period.

Two special train pairs to operate during the Shravani Mela

Eastern Railway stated that Train No. 08690 Ranchi-Bhagalpur Shravani Mela Special will commence from Ranchi at 5:40 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays, reaching Bhagalpur at 6:30 am the next day. On its return journey. Train No. 08689 will depart from Bhagalpur at 9:10 am on Mondays and Thursdays and will arrive in Ranchi at 10:20 pm.

The train will have stoppages at Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Gomah, Hazaribagh Road, Tilaiya, Koderma, Chandrapura, Parasnath, Sheikhpura, Kiul Junction, Nawadah, Warisaliganj, Abhaipur, Luckeesarai Junction, Sultanganj and Jamalpur Junction in both directions.

As per the railway zone, the services will operate from Ranchi on July 26, 29, August 2,5, 9, 12, 16, 19, 23, 30, September 2, 6 and 9. The return services from Bhagalpur will operate from July 27, 30, August 3,6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31, September 3, 7 and 10.

Second train pair to run on Mondays and Fridays

The second pair, Train No. 08646 Ranchi-Bhagalpur Shravani Mela Special will depart Ranchi at 5:30 pm on Mondays and Fridays, reaching Bhagalpur at 6:30 am the next day.

In its return service, Train No. 08645 will start from Bhagalpur at 9:10 am on Tuesdays and Saturdays and will reach Ranchi at 9:40 pm.

As per Eastern Railway, this train will stop at Barkakana, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town, Nawadah, Luckeesarai Junction, Kiul Junction, Tilaiya, Jamalpur Junction, Warisaliganj, Shiekhpura, Abhaipur and Sultanganj in both directions.

The Ranchi-Bhaglapur service will operate from July 27, 31, August 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21, 24, 28, 31, September 4, 7 and 11. The return trips from Bhagalpur will operate from July 28, August 1,4, 8, 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29, September 1, 5, 8 and 12. Both trains pairs have been announced to carter the expected surge in passenger traffic during the annual Shravani Mela, one of the busiest pilgrimage seasons in eastern India.

As per Eastern Railway, the services will operate as Mail/Express trains with a mix of AC-3 Tier, General and Sleeper coaches.