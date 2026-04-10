Meta Platforms must face a lawsuit by Massachusetts’ attorney general alleging the company designed its Instagram social media platform to addict children, the state’s top court ruled on Friday.

The ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court marked the first time a state high court has considered whether a federal law that generally shields internet companies from lawsuits over content posted by their users would also bar claims that companies ⁠like Meta ​knowingly addicted young users.

Writing for the unanimous court, Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt said the lawsuit brought by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell does not seek to hold Meta liable for content created by its users which Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 generally shields companies from but targets the company’s conduct.

“Instead, the claims allege harm stemming from Meta’s own conduct ​either ​by designing a social media platform that capitalizes on the developmental vulnerabilities ⁠of children or by affirmatively misleading consumers about the safety of the Instagram platform,” Wendlandt wrote.

‘Major step in accountability’

Campbell, a Democrat, hailed the ruling in a statement, calling it a “major step ‌in holding these companies accountable for practices that have fueled the youth mental health crisis and put profits over kids.” Spokespeople for Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meta has denied the allegations and says the company takes extensive steps to keep teens and young users safe on its platforms. The lawsuit is one of thousands of cases by individuals, municipalities, states and school districts nationwide seeking to hold Meta and other social media companies responsible for allegations that they designed their platforms to be addictive to young ⁠users.

Friday’s ruling followed a landmark trial ⁠in which a Los Angeles jury on March 25 found Meta and Alphabet’s Google negligent for designing social media platforms that are harmful to young people. It ⁠awarded a combined $6 million to a 20-year-old ‌woman who said she became addicted to social media as a child.

A separate jury a ​day earlier found Meta owed $375 million in civil penalties in a lawsuit ‌by New Mexico’s attorney general, accusing the company of misleading users about the safety of Facebook and Instagram and of enabling child sexual exploitation on those platforms.

Thirty-four other states are pursuing similar cases against Meta ‌in federal court. The case ​by Campbell is ​one of at ​least nine that state attorneys general have filed since 2023 in state court, including one filed on Wednesday by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, a Republican.

Campbell’s lawsuit garnered early headlines because ​of allegations it first aired about how CEO Mark Zuckerberg had been dismissive ⁠of concerns that aspects of Instagram could have a harmful effect on its users. The lawsuit alleged that features on Instagram, such as push notifications, “likes” of user posts and a never-ending scroll were designed to profit off teens’ psychological vulnerabilities and their “fear ‌of missing out.”

The state ⁠alleged that internal data showed the platform was addicting and harming children, yet top executives rejected changes its research showed would improve teens’ well-being. Menlo Park, California-based Meta had sought to ​duck the Massachusetts case based on Section 230. But a trial court judge rejected that argument, prompting Meta to appeal