Realty firm Aurum PropTech on Thursday announced the acquisition of Housing.com parent Locon Solutions from REA India through a share-swap deal valued at Rs 458 crore.

The acquisition is aimed at integrating Housing.com’s marketplace business with Aurum PropTech’s broader real estate technology ecosystem. The company said the combination would help create a unified platform connecting consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage services, rentals, and transactions while leveraging a common AI & data architecture.

According to a stock exchange filing, the board of the proptech firm approved the acquisition of 100% of Locon’s equity shares, compulsorily convertible preference shares, and compulsorily convertible debentures on a fully diluted basis. As part of the transaction, Aurum PropTech will issue 19.8 million equity shares to REA India at `231.42 apiece through a preferential allotment. Following the allotment, REA India’s stake in the firm will increase to 24.9% from 5.54%, making it one of the largest shareholders in the company.

Founded in 2012, Locon Solutions owns and operates Housing.com, offers property listing services, digital advertising solutions, lead generation, content development, home loan brokerage, and visualization products for developers and brokers.

Housing was acquired by PropTiger in 2017 through a stock deal. PropTiger was later acquired by REA Group Australia, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp.

REA expects to book an accounting loss of around AUD$110 million (Rs 741 crore) on the sale.

During FY26, Locon posted an unaudited revenue of Rs 309.9 crore. In FY25, the company reported a turnover of Rs 687.5 crore, up from Rs 447.5 crore in FY24.

Separately, Aurum PropTech approved the issuance of 5.1 milliom fully convertible warrants to promoter entity Aurum RealEstate Developers at Rs 231.42 per warrant, aggregating up to Rs 118 crore. On a fully diluted basis, the group’s holding will stand at 41.17%.

Aurum PropTech has been actively expanding its real estate portfolio through acquisitions. In September 2025, it acquired PropTiger from REA India in an Rs 86.45 crore share-swap deal. Earlier, in June 2023, the company bought home rental platform NestAway Technologies from Tiger Global and other investors for Rs 90 crore in a distressed sale, valuing the startup at nearly 95% below its peak.