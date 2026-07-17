JSW MG Motor India is accelerating its next phase of growth with fresh investments in localisation, new products and manufacturing capacity. On Thursday, the company unveiled its new ADAPT (Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology) platform, which will underpin its future EV, plug-in hybrid, strong hybrid and range-extender models. Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, tells Nitin Kumar about the company’s expansion plans, EV strategy, localisation roadmap, charging infrastructure, the role of plug-in hybrids in India’s transition to cleaner mobility, and the key hurdles facing the country’s EV journey.

You have announced an investment of ₹1,400 crore this year and around ₹4,000 crore in the near term. How will this investment be allocated?

Investment will broadly go into three buckets. The first priority is localisation because that is the biggest unlock for our profitability. The second is new products, and the third is plant expansion.

The first phase of the plant expansion will be completed by March 2027, taking capacity from 1,20,000 units to 1,60,000 units annually. After that, we will start work on the next phase, increasing capacity to around 3,00,000 units.

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What is your localisation roadmap? You have also unveiled the ADAPT (Advanced Drive Architecture Platform Technology) platform today. What role will it play in your future product strategy?

Windsor’s localisation has already tripled. We will increase Windsor localisation to 70% by the end of the calendar year 2027. The first model based on the ADAPT platform will be a battery electric vehicle, followed by a plug-in hybrid. Both will be launched this financial year. The required capex has already been approved. Models launched after that will have 70% localisation from the start.

Do more models, especially affordable EVs, hold the key to higher EV adoption?

Yes. India does not have a demand issue. It has a supply-side issue—not manufacturing capacity, but model availability.

SUVs grew from less than 5% of the market in 2014 to about 65% today because every OEM launched multiple products across price points. The same will happen with EVs. As manufacturers introduce more models across different price points, consumers will have greater choice and adoption will increase.

Mahindra has overtaken MG in EV sales in recent months. How do you plan to regain market share?

We are not in a race with anybody. New energy vehicles account for about 8% of the market, which means 92% is still left. I would strongly encourage all OEMs to bring more new products because that will help grow the market. As the market expands, every manufacturer will have an opportunity to grow. Our focus is on launching products across multiple technologies and meeting customer needs rather than competing with any one player.

Today, with EVs offering over 500 km range, the anxiety is not range but charging infrastructure. What’s your take?

Charging infrastructure will continue to improve. Today there are around 30,000 public charging points for roughly five lakh EVs. Charging infrastructure and charger reliability must improve.

Do you think there is a need for stricter regulations to ensure charge point operators maintain reliable charging stations?

I believe this is more a market issue than a regulatory one. Ultimately, consumers will decide. If a charge point operator consistently offers unreliable service, customers will stop using it. We saw this during the telecom revolution. Operators that delivered reliable networks survived. The same will happen here.

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Which technology do you see as the bridge between ICE vehicles and BEVs—plug-in hybrids or range extenders?

Plug-in hybrids can serve as an effective bridge between ICE vehicles and BEVs because they address the needs of diesel customers. Most diesel buyers want long-range efficiency.

A plug-in hybrid offers the best of both worlds—a large battery for the low running costs of an EV and a small fuel tank that significantly reduces range anxiety.

Do you think PHEVs and range extenders need government policy support?

Government support has always helped accelerate the adoption of new technologies. It is also clear that achieving 30% EV penetration by 2030 will not be possible through a single technology. Multiple technologies will be needed, and each is likely to require some level of policy support.

On what kind of support is needed, we would prefer to first arrive at an industry-wide consensus before sharing our recommendations. This is an industry-wide issue.

How will you expand your retail network and respond to rising competition?

We currently have about 550 sales and service outlets. Over the next five years, we plan to expand this to more than 1,200. More than half of our sales already come from outside Tier-I cities, and we expect these markets to drive NEV adoption.