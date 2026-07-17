360 One Wealth and Asset Management posted a 13% sequential rise in net profit to ₹331 crore in Q1FY27, aided by a 10% increase in total revenue to ₹1,226 crore. Net profit stood at ₹289 crore in the preceding quarter, while revenue was ₹1,115 crore. On a year-on-year basis, profit rose 16.1% from ₹285 crore.

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In its investor presentation, the company shared that its overall assets under management stood at Rs 7.77 lakh crore as on June 2026. The annual recurring revenue (ARR) assets marked a 19% YoY increase, rising to Rs 3.42 lakh crore while the transactional/brokerage assets stood at Rs 4.35 lakh crore.

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The wealth management arm of the company saw a 24.2% YoY increase in its ARR assets to Rs 2.42 lakh crore supported by net flows across segments. The 360 One Plus segment saw growth of 39.4% YoY while distribution grew by 11.9% YoY. The asset management arm saw an 8.2% YoY increase in its ARR assets to Rs 1 lakh crore driven by growth across private equity, credit and real assets segments.