Jean Touboul remains at the helm of Pernod Ricard India at a time when the alco-bev company’s India business contributes 13% of its global net sales and its flagship brand Royal Stag has become the world’s largest selling whisky by volume, recording annual sales of 32.6 million cases. The CEO speaks with Kunal Doley on the completion of 30 years of Royal Stag, evolution of the Indian whisky category, the next wave of premiumisation and innovation in the industry, and sustaining growth momentum in the country, among others. Edited excerpts:

Royal Stag has now completed 30 years. It has also been ranked as the world’s largest-selling whisky brand for 2025, as per the latest IWSR rankings. What do you have to say about this milestone?

The brand’s journey has closely mirrored India’s own transformation. When Royal Stag was launched in 1995, it introduced consumers to grain whisky at a time when molasses-based whiskies were the industry standard, while also driving premiumisation with India’s first whisky featuring no artificial flavours. It continued to raise category benchmarks through innovations such as the segment’s first tamper-proof Guala caps, helping the brand grow from 1 million cases before 2001 to 10 million cases by 2010.

As consumer preferences evolved, Royal Stag continued to shape the category. During the next phase, grain whisky became the industry standard, and the brand strengthened its leadership through innovations such as Royal Stag Barrel Select. More recently, the introduction of the mark of purity, double tamper-evident technology (DTET), and Royal Stag Double Dark has reinforced the brand’s focus on quality, innovation and new flavour experiences.

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How much does India contribute to Pernod Ricard’s global sales? What’s sustaining this growth momentum?

India remains one of Pernod Ricard’s most strategic growth markets globally. It is the group’s largest market by volume and second-largest by value, contributing 13% of Pernod Ricard’s global net sales in the last fiscal year.

With its demographic dividend, accelerating economic growth and rising purchasing power, India is one of the fastest-growing consumer markets globally. Growth continues to be supported by premiumisation, strong momentum across Royal Stag and our domestic whisky portfolio, and double-digit growth in ‘strategic international brands’ (top-priority, globally distributed products).

Earlier this year, you launched Seagram’s Xclamat!on, your most aspirational homegrown brand portfolio to date. What was the strategy behind it?

Innovation is central to our long-term growth strategy. It extends beyond product development to packaging, consumer experiences and brand engagement. The introduction of Xclamat!on reflects our focus on anticipating changing consumer preferences while continuing to strengthen our portfolio.

From being a country mainly known for consumption and imports of whisky, India is now shining globally as a producer and exporter of the spirit. What’s fuelling this growth?

The Indian consumer is evolving due to rising disposable incomes, higher experimentation and a clear move toward ‘drinking better’ with premium, higher-quality choices. Younger, globally exposed and digitally influenced consumers today want the world’s best experiences in their home country, and our brands have a clear role to play and a well-defined strategy to win.

India’s homegrown whisky scene is also on fire. Do you see a rising competition there?

We have tremendous respect for all established players in the industry. Since its launch in 1995, our focus has always been on continuously improving the consumer experience through quality, innovation and responsible brand building. Over three decades, we have evolved alongside changing consumer preferences. Our priority remains delivering long-term value rather than focusing on rankings.

In the alcobev industry, premiumisation and innovation now seem to be the primary drivers of growth. However, core volumes still come from the affordable segment. How are you balancing this mix?

We remain committed to crafting products that evolve with consumer preferences and behaviours. We continue to elevate legacy brands with premium innovations, from Royal Stag Barrel Select to Royal Stag Double Dark. Innovation launched within the Royal Stag franchise sits alongside Blenders Pride Four Elements, Longitude 77, Oaken Glow and Xclamat!on as the innovation pipeline reshapes the wider portfolio.

Gen Zs are ditching traditional drinks for experience-led consumption. How has Pernod Ricard embraced this new drinking culture in India?

Today’s younger, globally exposed and digitally influenced consumers want the world’s best experiences in their home country. We continue to leverage innovative marketing campaigns, experiential storytelling, and platforms such as music and cricket to engage consumers more effectively. Pernod Ricard India also uses relevant tools and technology to understand evolving occasions, preferences and emerging consumer cohorts, enabling innovation and premium portfolio growth.

