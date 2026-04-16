HDFC AMC declared its earnings results for FY26 today, recording a 16.19% increase in its net profit from Rs 2,461 crore in FY25 to Rs 2,859 crore in FY26. The revenue from operations also rose by 17.7% from Rs 3,498 crore in FY25 to Rs 4,119 crore in FY26. The dividend per share also increased from Rs 45 per share to Rs 54 per share after adjustments for bonus share issuance. The basic EPS (Earnings Per Share) rose from 57.60 in FY25 to 66.80 in FY26 while diluted EPS increased from 57.40 to 66.53 on a YoY basis.

Market Penetration

In Q4, the AMC saw an increase in the revenue from operations on a YoY basis by 16.54% from Rs 901 crore in Q4FY25 to Rs 1,050 crore in Q4FY26. However, the net profit for Q4 recorded a marginal decline of 2.5% on a YoY basis from Rs 639 crore to Rs 623 crore due to an increase in employee benefit expenses and other expenses.

The AMC garnered an 11.4% market share in the industry for Q4FY26 and 13% market share in equity-oriented schemes during this period. The fund house’s equity to non-equity quarterly AUM ratio is 65:35 compared to the industry average of 56:44. The fund house has 16.7 million unique investors invested in their schemes, accounting to a 27% market penetration of the total unique investor base of 61.4 million of the industry.

Technology Roadmap

The management also shared a close in their private credit fund, launch of 2 inbound funds in GIFT City and receipt of portfolio management mandates from Employee Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) and Seaman Provident Fund Organization (SPFO) as major milestones for the company during their earnings call.

Navneet Munot, MD and CEO, HDFC AMC shared that the company seeks to optimize its market share across all categories in the next FY and aim to become wealth creator for Indian investors across distribution channels. The fund house has also appointed Rajan Anandan as an invitee and external expert for three years on the technology committee to provide independent, high-level guidance and advise in the technology-related matters and strengthen the alignment of technology with the business strategy.