A key meeting of trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) on June 8 (Monday) is set to take place against an increasingly contentious legal backdrop, with fresh allegations over a decades-old Tata Sons share transfer adding to a broader regulatory examination of governance issues within the Tata Trusts ecosystem.

The June 8 meeting assumes significance because it comes at a time when governance, succession and the future structure of the Tata Trusts network remain under close scrutiny. Earlier meetings had been expected to discuss a range of strategic issues affecting the Trusts and their relationship with Tata Sons, including matters relating to governance and leadership.

Turnaround Presentations

Among key issues expected to be taken up is a review of the presentations made by three Tata Group company CEOs from Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics.

On May 26, the board of Tata Sons met to receive business plans from five key news and loss making businesses under the Tata Group including Air India, Tata Electronics, Tata Digital, Tejas Networks and Agratas. CEOs of three businesses – Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics presented turnaround plans with performance projections over the next three years. Tejas Networks and Agratas could not present due to lack of time.

Experts point out that due to the restriction on SRTT’s ability to convene meetings, no material decisions can be taken. So questions like Tata Trusts Vice Chairman Venu Srinivasan’s continuation on the board, Trusts’ nominee directors to Tata Sons, and the matter of Tata Sons’ listing are likely to remain unresolved, though they may be discussed.

The meeting on June 8 will be followed by a crucial Tata Sons meeting on June 12 where Tata Sons’ listing, and chairman N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment may be discussed. Chandra’s term as chairman ends in February 2027.

Disputed 1989 Share Transfer

The latest flashpoint emerged last week when a complaint was filed before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner seeking an inquiry into the transfer of 833 shares of Tata Sons from the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) to the late Naval H. Tata in January 1989.

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The petitioner, Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede, represented by advocate Katyayani Agrawal, has questioned the validity of the transaction and sought regulatory intervention ahead of the June 8 meeting. The complaint also raised concerns regarding Noel Tata’s participation in deliberations connected to the matter, arguing that he is among the successors-in-interest to whom the shares ultimately devolved.

Tata Trusts responded on Friday with a strongly worded statement rejecting the allegations. The Trusts said the transaction was lawful, undertaken for consideration and compliant with the rules prevailing at the time. It said the transfer had been approved through the appropriate processes, including review by the late Nani A. Palkhivala and the Tata Sons board, and was executed through a valid transfer instrument.

The Trusts further described the allegations as baseless and malicious, questioned the petitioner’s standing in the matter and indicated that it would pursue legal remedies to protect its reputation.

Unconfirmed media reports suggest that Tata Trusts has initiated legal proceedings, seeking Rs 1,000 crore in damages from Patilkhede and his lawyer Katyayani Agrawal.

Both Tata Trusts and Agrawal did not respond to queries regarding the same.

Last month, Maharashtra Charity Commissioner Amogh S. Kaloti directed that a scheduled meeting of Tata Trusts be deferred pending an inspector-led inquiry into complaints relating to trustee composition and compliance with provisions of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act. The inquiry followed complaints raising questions over the composition of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) board and compliance with provisions governing life trustees under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act.

While the Charity Commissioner’s directive applied to SRTT, the regulatory body subsequently clarified that other trusts within the Tata Trusts umbrella were not barred from conducting meetings or taking decisions. As a result, the June 8 meeting of SDTT trustees is expected to proceed.