Deepinder Goyal has offered a fresh glimpse of Temple, an experimental wearable he has described as ‘the most important wearable ever made,’ renewing curiosity around the device across social media.

In a post on Instagram, the Zomato founder shared a close-up image of a compact white device positioned near the temple area of the forehead. The image carried a simple “Coming soon” message.

“A wearable like no other. Follow Temple to know when the waitlist opens,” Goyal wrote, indicating that early access registrations may begin shortly. The teaser did not include details on pricing, specifications or launch timelines.

Focus on brain health

Temple is linked to what Goyal has earlier referred to as the ‘Gravity Ageing Hypothesis,’ a research concept he published in 2025. The hypothesis suggests that the constant pull of gravity could, over time, affect blood circulation to the brain and potentially influence ageing.

Based on early descriptions shared previously, Temple is designed to track cerebral blood flow and oxygen levels in the brain.

Unlike mainstream wearables that focus on step counts, heart rate or sleep tracking, Temple is positioned as a device centred on brain wellness, as per Goyal. Photographs of Goyal wearing a small, gold-coloured device near his temple surfaced online last year, sparking speculation. He later clarified that it was a prototype and said he had been testing it on himself for over a year to monitor cerebral blood flow.

According to publicly available information, the product is not currently authorised to diagnose, prevent or treat disease, and does not fall under the regulatory definition of a medical device at this stage.

Minimal design, ambitious claim

Temple’s website describes it as offering a more unified understanding of health, though detailed technical information has not yet been released.

The bold positioning, calling it the ‘most important wearable ever made’, has triggered a wave of reactions online. Some users expressed excitement about the ambition behind the project, while others speculated about its potential to reshape the wearable health category if the underlying science holds up.

Entering a crowded space

When Goyal stepped down as the CEO of Eternal a month ago. He mentioned how the transition would allow him to pursue projects that do not fit Eternal’s risk profile. With LAT Aerospace also being there, we can only wait and watch how Temple unfolds.