With excitement building ahead of the IPL 2026 final, Bengaluru Metro authorities have rejected claims circulating on social media that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans will be allowed to travel free on Namma Metro on May 31. Bengaluru Traffic Police have also issued a public advisory, warning against reckless celebrations and announcing stricter enforcement measures across the city.

In a clarification issued on Saturday, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) said that it had noticed social media posts and advertisements claiming that free metro travel would be available for RCB supporters on the day of the IPL final in Ahmedabad.

BMRCL clarified that it has “neither announced nor approved any scheme providing free metro travel for RCB fans or any other category of passengers on 31st May 2026.”

Metro asks commuters to ignore misleading claims

The metro operator stated that no individual, organisation or entity has been authorised to advertise, promote or represent that metro travel would be free on May 31.

BMRCL also informed passengers that all fare rules continue to be unchanged. “All passengers travelling on Namma Metro are required to purchase valid tickets or use authorised media like Smart Cards, NMC Cards, QR Tickets or other approved fare products,” the release mentioned.

“All passengers travelling on Namma Metro are required to purchase valid tickets or use authorised travel media such as Smart Cards, NCMC Cards, QR Tickets or other approved fare products,” the release stated.

The corporation advised commuters not to rely on unauthorised social media posts, messages or advertisements and urged them to verify information only through official BMRCL communications.

The clarification comes after misleading posts related to free metro travel for RCB fans gained traction online ahead of the final clash.

Police warned against reckless celebrations

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a detailed advisory ahead of the IPL final, stating that enforcement against drunken driving will be carried out throughout the night. Vehicle checks will also be held at various locations across the city.

The police also said strict action would be taken against two-wheeler drivers involved in overspeeding, wheeling, reckless driving and drag racing. Citizens have been asked to report such accidents through the police helpline at 112.

The advisory further mentioned that victory celebrations on public roads will not be allowed.

Sunroof stunts, excessive honking is banned

Traffic police also warned against unnecessary honking on roads and footpaths that could obstruct traffic and pedestrian movement.

The use of vehicle horns under the guise of celebrations has been restricted, while dangerous driving practices such as standing through or opening a vehicle’s sunroof while driving will attract action.

Authorities said motorists must strictly follow traffic signals, instructions, and diversions issued by traffic police personnel.

“The public is requested to cooperate with the Traffic Police by complying with these guidelines, which have been issued in the interest of ensuring smooth traffic movement and public safety,” the advisory said.