Indian companies across sectors won significant orders for defence systems and green hydrogen initiatives to 5G radios and transmission projects.
The focus this week was on Tejas Networks which surged following the order win. Larsen & Turbo (L&T) also won multiple orders. LTI Mindtree, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Coforge, Adani power, Waree Energies and KEC International were also in focus.
Tejas Networks partners NEC for carrier-grade 5G radios
The company said in its regulatory release that its power transmission and distribution arm won contracts to cover design, supply and construction of substations and transmission lines across multiple regions.
Larsen & Toubro also won a significant order worth between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore from the Government of India’s Department of Atomic Energy. The order is to build the LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory) facility in Aundha, Hingoli district of Maharashtra.
L&T share priceclosed in red for the week, down 2.28% at Rs 4,280.55 per share.
LTI Mindtree wins strategic MedTech deal
LTI Mindtree has secured a multi-year $100 million deal with a leading European MedTech company that provides innovative hearing solutions. The seven-year agreement involves product development and support for the client’s flagship hearing instrument brands and private labels, including wearable hearing devices, fitting applications used by hearing care professionals, and mobile apps for device control.
LTM will also handle complex compliance and regulatory requirements while leveraging its iNXT digital transformation platform to drive innovation across the MedTech firm’s physical and digital product ecosystem.
Defence major,BEL has won fresh defence orders worth Rs 733 crore. The contracts are for key radar and advanced communication systems components — including transmit/receive modules, secure communication equipment, encryptors, radars, jammers, software solutions, test gear, upgrades, spares and support services.
BEL share priceclosed in green for the week, up 0.75% at Rs 444.45 per share.
Coforge bags five-year $158 million deal from UK client
Coforge wonfive-year contract from a UK-based client worth $158 million (about Rs 1,234 crore). The company said in its regulatory filing that the deal starts in April 2026 and revenue will be recognised evenly over the period. The company expects additional work from the same client as part of this engagement. Coforge’s stock rose nearly 3% on the news.
Adani Power secures 558 MW electricity supply pact
Adani Power’s subsidiary Moxie Power Generation won a 558-MW power supply contract from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation under a five-year Letter of Award (LoA). The deal begins April 1 and will see the company deliver electricity at agreed rates to the state utility.
KEC International secured a work order across its transmission, distribution and global markets worth Rs 1,002 crore. The new contracts include transmission lines in India, a 400 kV line internationally and supply of towers and hardware in the Americas. With this win, its FY26 order book has climbed to about Rs 21,300 crore.
Waaree Energies inks green hydrogen pact in Uttar Pradesh
Waaree Energies’s clean energy arm has signed a 15-year green hydrogen agreement with Zero Footprint Industries to supply and operate a 2.5 MW electrolyser in Uttar Pradesh. The deal covers the deployment of electrolysis equipment to support green hydrogen production. There are plans to scale capacity up to 50 MW across north India.