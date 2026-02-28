Indian companies across sectors won significant orders for defence systems and green hydrogen initiatives to 5G radios and transmission projects.

The focus this week was on Tejas Networks which surged following the order win. Larsen & Turbo (L&T) also won multiple orders. LTI Mindtree, Bharat Electronics (BEL), Coforge, Adani power, Waree Energies and KEC International were also in focus.

Tejas Networks partners NEC for carrier-grade 5G radios

Tejas Network signed a strategic agreement with Japan’s NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply carrier-grade 5G massive MIMO radios, a key advanced technology for high-capacity 5G networks.

Tejas Networks share price closed in green for the week, up 33.29% at Rs 435.60 per share.

L&T bags mega transmission contracts in India, Middle East

L&T has bagged grid infrastructure projects in India and the Middle East. The major order was valued between the range of Rs 5,000–10,000 crore.

The company said in its regulatory release that its power transmission and distribution arm won contracts to cover design, supply and construction of substations and transmission lines across multiple regions.

Larsen & Toubro also won a significant order worth between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore from the Government of India’s Department of Atomic Energy. The order is to build the LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory) facility in Aundha, Hingoli district of Maharashtra.

L&T share price closed in red for the week, down 2.28% at Rs 4,280.55 per share.

LTI Mindtree wins strategic MedTech deal

LTI Mindtree has secured a multi-year $100 million deal with a leading European MedTech company that provides innovative hearing solutions. The seven-year agreement involves product development and support for the client’s flagship hearing instrument brands and private labels, including wearable hearing devices, fitting applications used by hearing care professionals, and mobile apps for device control.

LTM will also handle complex compliance and regulatory requirements while leveraging its iNXT digital transformation platform to drive innovation across the MedTech firm’s physical and digital product ecosystem.

LTI Mindtree share price closed in red for the week, down 8.67% at Rs 4,464.15 per share.

Bharat Electronics bags defence order

Defence major, BEL has won fresh defence orders worth Rs 733 crore. The contracts are for key radar and advanced communication systems components — including transmit/receive modules, secure communication equipment, encryptors, radars, jammers, software solutions, test gear, upgrades, spares and support services.



BEL share price closed in green for the week, up 0.75% at Rs 444.45 per share.

Coforge bags five-year $158 million deal from UK client

Coforge won five-year contract from a UK-based client worth $158 million (about Rs 1,234 crore).

The company said in its regulatory filing that the deal starts in April 2026 and revenue will be recognised evenly over the period.

The company expects additional work from the same client as part of this engagement. Coforge’s stock rose nearly 3% on the news.

Coforge share price closed in red for the week, down 11.45% at Rs 1,186.35 per share.

Adani Power secures 558 MW electricity supply pact

Adani Power’s subsidiary Moxie Power Generation won a 558-MW power supply contract from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation under a five-year Letter of Award (LoA). The deal begins April 1 and will see the company deliver electricity at agreed rates to the state utility.

Adani Power share price closed in red for the week, down 1.79% at Rs 140.10 per share.

KEC International wins new T&D contracts

KEC International secured a work order across its transmission, distribution and global markets worth Rs 1,002 crore. The new contracts include transmission lines in India, a 400 kV line internationally and supply of towers and hardware in the Americas. With this win, its FY26 order book has climbed to about Rs 21,300 crore.

KEC International share price closed in red for the week, down 1.79% at Rs 140.10 per share.

Waaree Energies inks green hydrogen pact in Uttar Pradesh

Waaree Energies’s clean energy arm has signed a 15-year green hydrogen agreement with Zero Footprint Industries to supply and operate a 2.5 MW electrolyser in Uttar Pradesh. The deal covers the deployment of electrolysis equipment to support green hydrogen production. There are plans to scale capacity up to 50 MW across north India.

Waaree Energies share price closed in red for the week, down 6.39% at Rs 2,709.60 per share.

Conclusion

The total order wins bagged this week by India Inc ranged between Rs 8,969 – 15,469 crore. The orders were spread across companies in telecom, infrastructure, defence and clean energy sectors.