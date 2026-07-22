Daily travel between South Mumbai and Thane could become considerably quicker after the completion of the 13.9 km Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension, with MMRDA evaluating that the journey will take around 25-30 minutes.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in its latest update shared on X on Tuesday, July 21, announced that it had completed the installation of two sections of the main girder launcher on the busy Eastern Expressway Highway. The authority described the operation as “another major milestone” for Mumbai’s upcoming high-speed corridor.

Each section is 59 metres long and weighs 160 metric tonnes. Despite the scale and complexity of the work, MMRDA stated that both the structures were erected in just for hours.

As per the visuals shared by the authority, large cranes were seen lifting and placing the blue steel trusses above the highway, while the vehicles continued moving along adjoining sections of the road.

Corridor details:

-The 13.9 km corridor will be fully elevated and have six lanes.

-It will interlink Anand Nagar in Thane with Cheeda Nagar in Ghatkopar.

-Each precast segment will weigh approximately 90 metric tonnes.

-In the next phase, a total of 1,632 precast segments will be installed.

How was the installation completed?

As per the MMRDA, the operation was undertaken through detailed planning, coordination with the Mumbai Traffic Police, and by following strict safety measures.

“Four hours of precise planning and engineering expertise,” the authority stated in the video shared on X.

The installation was conducted on the Eastern Express Highway, one of Mumbai’s busiest roads. MMRDA mentioned the successful operation has made way for the project’s next major construction phase.

What happens next?

With the main girder launcher in place, a segment launcher will now be utilised to install 1,632 precast segments progressively.

Each segment weighs around 90 metric tonnes and will be used to build a 25-metre-wide, single-cell segmental superstructure. According to MMRDA, this phase would accelerate construction of the elevated viaduct.

How will commuters benefit?

The proposed six-lane corridor will run from Anand Nagar in Thane to Cheeda Nagar in Ghatkopar. MMRDA said its route will cover or provide connectivity through Mulund, Vikhroli, the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), Mankhurd, Kanjurmarg, Airoli and Ghatkopar.

Once completed, the corridor is expected to reduce congestion on the Eastern Express Highway and make journey faster and more reliable.

Most importantly for daily commuters, MMRDA said the project could bring travel time between South Mumbai and Thane down to around 25-30 minutes.