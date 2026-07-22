The insolvency framework is all set for its biggest tech overhaul since inception with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) releasing a blueprint for the Integrated Platform for Insolvency Ecosystem (iPIE). This will be a single digital platform connecting various authorities like NCLT, NCLAT, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), MCA, and stakeholders such as information utility (IU), insolvency professionals (IPs), lenders, valuers and bidders.

According to the ministry, this platform will replace the current fragmented workflow with an end-to-end digital process that will reduce duplication, speed up decision-making and provide a common source of truth across the insolvency ecosystem.

iPIE aims to plug IBC process gaps

The MCA’s consultation paper on iPIE seeks to address one of the biggest operational shortcomings of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). While the law envisages time-bound resolution, the IBC ecosystem continues to function through multiple standalone portals and manual information exchange, forcing IPs to repeatedly coordinate among tribunals, regulators, creditors and other stakeholders. This results in avoidable delays, higher compliance costs and procedural bottlenecks that have often eroded the value of stressed assets before they can be resolved.

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Announced by the Finance Minister in her Budget 2024-25 speech, the integrated tech platform will have implications beyond digitisation, and MCA’s paper gives the first glimpse into how the system would work. For instance, every insolvency proceeding would receive a unique iPIE identification number linked with NCLT filings. Claims, public announcements, Committee of Creditors (CoC) meetings, valuation reports, litigation, compliance filings, e-voting, virtual data rooms, auctions, distribution of proceeds and even post-resolution implementation would be managed through the same platform instead of separate systems.

Experts said that through the platform, the government hopes to reduce administrative costs, improve adherence to statutory timelines and allow IPs to focus more on value maximisation than paperwork. “The case for iPIE rests on a real structural problem: the IBC ecosystem runs on standalone systems such as NCLT e-courts, IBBI’s portal, MCA-21, NeSL, where information moves through limited, largely manual channels leaving insolvency professionals to manually coordinate information across regulators, creditors and the tribunal.

Unified platform may speed up CIRP resolution

In a regime whose value proposition is time-bound resolution, that fragmentation shows up directly in CIRP timelines and, ultimately, in recovery outcomes,” said Nirali Mehta, partner at Mindspright Legal. “A unified platform can compress delays by instantly establishing facts, default records from the IU, corporate filings from MCA-21, while a single visible marketplace for resolution opportunities and auctions should widen participation by resolution applicants and interim finance providers,” she added.

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The structural shift lies in creating interoperability across institutions that have so far operated largely in silos. Under iPIE, bodies like NCLT, IBBI and NeSL would exchange information through a common technology framework, reducing duplication and enabling stakeholders to access verified information in real time.

“Its success will depend entirely on execution – robust interoperability, technical resilience, impeccable security and sound underlying design. If implemented without compromise, iPIE could substantially strengthen the efficiency and integrity of the insolvency resolution process,” said Devendra Mehta, partner at PwC.

The need for such a platform has become evident as many CIRP cases continue to overshoot the IBC’s prescribed timelines because of litigation, information gaps and procedural delays. Further, the ministry has disclosed that KPMG Advisory Services has been engaged as the Project Management Unit and CMS Computers India as the System Integrator for the project. Stakeholders’ comments on the blueprint have been sought until August 3 before the ministry finalises the platform’s functional requirements.