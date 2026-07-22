The tractor industry has started FY2027 on a strong footing, with June sales buoyed by resilient rural demand, improved affordability following the GST cut on tractors and healthy farm cash flows. However, a below-normal monsoon could temper momentum in the months ahead.

According to ICRA, wholesale tractor dispatches rose 11.9% year-on-year in June, while retail sales surged 25.3%. The performance comes after a robust 23.5% rise in wholesale volumes in FY2026. However, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting below-normal rainfall and lower kharif acreage, industry growth is expected to moderate through the fiscal.

The IMD’s first-stage Long Range Forecast projects the 2026 southwest monsoon at 90% (±4%) of the Long Period Average, signalling below-normal rainfall due to expected El Niño conditions. June rainfall data has already shown precipitation deficits across parts of central, southern and coastal India, raising concerns over kharif sowing and crop output.

A prolonged rainfall deficit could hurt farm incomes, delay replacement purchases and weaken rural sentiment—key drivers of tractor demand. Lower kharif acreage could further weigh on industry growth during the remainder of FY2027.

Reflecting these risks, ICRA expects domestic wholesale tractor volumes to grow by a modest 1-4% in FY2027, a sharp moderation from last year’s double-digit expansion. Besides the elevated base, the ratings agency believes weather-related uncertainties will remain the sector’s biggest variable.

The rural economy, however, continues to enjoy structural support. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare’s second advance estimates, released in March, showed both kharif and rabi foodgrain production for the 2025-26 agricultural year rising 3% year-on-year, aided by favourable rainfall last year.



Higher minimum support prices (MSPs), government subsidies and healthy crop output are expected to continue supporting farm cash flows despite near-term weather risks, cushioning tractor demand as the industry returns to a more sustainable growth trajectory after FY2026’s exceptional expansion. For manufacturers, the outlook remains comfortable. ICRA expects tractor original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to maintain healthy profitability, supported by operating leverage and stable raw material costs.

