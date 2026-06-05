Share price of Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) rose more than 2% as the company announced it has bagged an order worth Rs 21,000 crore for the development of a thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh.

BHEL: Order key details

BHEL has been awarded this order by Meja Urja Nigam Private (MUNPL), which is a joint venture company between NTPC and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (URRVUNL). The order is domestic in nature and has a value of over Rs 21,000 crore (exclusive of GST).

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Under the scope of work, the defence PSU will undertake the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction, testing and commissioning works for BHEL’s EPC package.

The project comprises an EPC package for the development of stage-II of a supercritical thermal power plant located in the Prayagraj city of Uttar Pradesh. The project is expected to be completed within 70 days from the date of notification.

BHEL secured this order through an international competitive bidding process.

BHEL: Q4 Financial Performance

For the March quarter the PSU reported a rise of nearly 156% for its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,290 crore from Rs 504 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the company’s profit rose 230% from Rs 390 crore reported in the previous quarter.

BHEL’s revenue from operations jumped by nearly 37% YoY to Rs 12,310 crore for Q4FY26 against Rs 8,993 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, its revenue jumped 45% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in Q4FY26 from Rs 8,473 crore reported in Q3FY26.

BHEL: Share Price

The company’s share price was up 1% in the intra-day session. Over the past one month the PSU’s stock has delivered a return of more than 4%, while over the past six months it has increased by 41%.

So far this year BHEL’s stock has climbed up by over 34%.

About the company

BHEL is India’s largest engineering and manufacturing company in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The PSU specializes in power equipment like thermal, hydro, gas, nuclear, and solar PV systems, along with transmission, transportation, defense, oil & gas solutions, battery energy storage, and EV chargers.