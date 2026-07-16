Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam (ASHVINI), a subsidiary of Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and a joint venture between NPCIL and NTPC, is set to invite bids for the Nuclear Island Mega EPC Package (NIMEP) for the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP) Units 1 to 4.

NPCIL said on X that the package is estimated to be worth more than Rs 28,000 crore.

भारत की परमाणु ऊर्जा यात्रा में एक और महत्वपूर्ण कदम

A Major Milestone in India’s Nuclear Energy Expansion



Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI) – a subsidiary of NPCIL and a Joint Venture of NPCIL and NTPC Limited, is set to release the tender inviting bids for the Nuclear… pic.twitter.com/vLFby5rPHq — NPCIL Official (@NpcilOfficial) July 14, 2026

NPCIL claims it is the largest Nuclear Island Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract floated so far under India’s indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) programme.

Four 700 MW reactors under a single EPC package

The contract covers engineering, manufacturing, supply, civil construction, installation, testing, and commissioning support for critical nuclear island systems across four 700 MW PHWR units.

The project is expected to create significant business opportunities for Indian companies involved in nuclear equipment manufacturing, heavy engineering, construction, and infrastructure development.

Boost to India’s nuclear power programme

The project marks another significant milestone in strengthening India’s indigenous nuclear manufacturing ecosystem, promoting advanced engineering capabilities, and accelerating the country’s clean energy transition,” NPCIL said on X.



NPCIL highlighted that the tender is in line with the government’s long-term plan to expand nuclear power generation and improve energy security through reliable, low-carbon baseload electricity.

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“The tender reflects the commitment of NPCIL, NTPC, and ASHVINI to support the national goal of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047,” NPCIL added.

The Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project is part of India’s broader push to scale up nuclear energy capacity.

About NPCIL

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is a public sector enterprise under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India. Established in 1987, the company is responsible for the design, construction, commissioning and operation of nuclear power reactors across the country. NPCIL currently operates 24 commercial nuclear reactors with a total installed capacity of 8,780 MW and is constructing seven more reactors with a combined capacity of 6,100 MW.

About NTPC

NTPC is a Maharatna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Power. Established in 1975, the company has evolved from a thermal power producer into a diversified energy major with a presence across the entire power value chain, including thermal, hydro, renewable energy, coal mining, power trading, green hydrogen and nuclear power. With an installed capacity of around 90 GW, NTPC says it powers every fourth light in India and is targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 as part of its clean energy transition strategy.

