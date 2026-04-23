Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro has secured an order from real estate developer Oberoi Realty to construct seven high-rise residential towers in Gurugram. In an exchange disclosure, L&T said that the order scope includes RCC shell and core construction, earthworks, and piling.

L&T’s Buildings & Factories business vertical will be responsible for the project’s construction. The vertical has previously delivered EPC solutions across segments such as hospitals, public spaces, airports, data centers, residential buildings, commercial spaces, and factories.

Larsen and Toubro did not disclose the order value in its exchange filing.

L&T bags order from international client

Additionally, Larsen & Toubro’s Buildings & Factories vertical has secured an order to construct a proving ground from a large international company in Haryana. The company said that the order scope also includes finishing works and external development relevant to the facility.

L&T Q4 results date and time

Larsen and Toubro will release its earnings report card for the fourth quarter of FY26 on May 6, 2026.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 5 th May 2026, inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2026 and to recommend dividend, if any.”, L&T said in an exchange filing.

L&T share price

Larsen and Toubro’s share price was flat on Thursday, about 0.3% higher in the intra-day trade. In the last one month, the infrastructure company’s share price has jumped about 20%.

About L&T

Larsen & Toubro is a capital goods major $30 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing, and Services, operating across multiple geographies. In FY25, L&T Group recorded revenue of Rs 2,55,734 crore, up 15.7 percent. The group’s consolidated PAT was at Rs 15,037 crore for FY25, increased by 15 percent over the previous year.