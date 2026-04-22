On a warm Mumbai afternoon at Godrej One, the glass-and-steel headquarters of Godrej Industries Group (GIG), the mood was less about reinvention and more about recalibration. For a 129-year-old conglomerate, spanning consumer products such as soaps and insecticides to properties and specialty chemicals, the question is about relevance at scale.

GIG on Wednesday unveiled a refreshed brand identity and a sharpened growth roadmap, signalling how it plans to align its sprawling businesses under a single purpose while chasing ambitious financial and sustainability goals.

What’s at the centre of the shift

At the centre of the shift is a new articulation of purpose—“Crafting tomorrow since 1897”—designed to bridge the group’s legacy with its future ambitions. The repositioning rests on three core values: Inspire Trust, Create Delight, and Be Bold, which executives say will guide decision-making across verticals.

ALSO READ Explainer: Why SBI says telecom spectrum should be an insolvency asset

“This philosophy reflects our belief that values and results must go hand in hand,” said Pirojsha Godrej, chairperson designate, GIG, framing the move as part of a broader effort to build businesses that are both profitable and responsible.

“This is a corporate identity that unites all the businesses within Godrej Industries. We have a tremendous legacy that appeals to everyone. Many of our values such as sustainability, diversity and inclusion appeal to Gen Z.

We expect our progressive identity to resonate with young talent and make a positive impact in our recruitment efforts,” Tanya Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer at GIG, said.

ALSO READ The Diet Coke bottleneck: Why lack of aluminum cans is throttling a Rs 50 billion brand

Beyond a visual overhaul

The branding refresh goes beyond a visual overhaul. Developed in-house, it includes a new typography system, sonic identity and design language aimed at creating a more cohesive presence across platforms. The intent, executives said, is not to erase the individuality of each business but to ensure they are anchored in a shared narrative—an increasingly important factor as conglomerates seek clarity in both investor communication and consumer engagement.

The strategic reset is underpinned by strong recent performance. Godrej Industries Group has delivered a compound annual growth rate of over 20% in sales and net profit over the past five years. Building on that, it is targeting at least a 15% annual sales growth and a 20% earnings per share growth over the next five years, along with return on equity exceeding 18% at a steady state.

The group is also planning to unlock value through structural changes. It aims to expand from three to five listed entities over the next few years and has set a target of reaching a combined market capitalisation of Rs 5 lakh crore within five years—a scale that would place it among India’s most valuable business houses.

Alongside growth, sustainability remains a central pillar. The group reiterated its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2035 and build a planet-positive supply chain by 2047. It also outlined a social goal: increasing representation of women, LGBTQ+ individuals and persons with disabilities to 40% of its workforce over the next five years.

Dubash said the new identity is as much about internal alignment as external perception. “It reflects both who we are and where we are going,” she said, adding that the group had high internal engagement goals of 85% on the back of the refresh.

The move comes at a time when legacy conglomerates are rethinking how they present themselves to investors, consumers and employees. With capital markets rewarding clarity and consistency, and stakeholders demanding stronger environmental and social commitments, the challenge lies in executing across a complex portfolio without diluting focus, experts said.