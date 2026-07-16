Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched a new Consumer Business Group (CBG) Gemini Experience Center (GEC) in Kolkata to help consumer-facing businesses build and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) solutions using Google Cloud and Google’s Gemini models.

The Kolkata facility is TCS’ third Gemini Experience Center in India. The company already operates similar centers for the retail sector in Chennai and the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector in Bengaluru.

TCS in its regulatory filing said it plans to set up 10 Gemini Experience Centers globally by the end of 2026, including four in India. The expansion is part of the company’s strategy to deepen its AI capabilities and strengthen partnerships with hyperscalers such as Google Cloud.

TCS bets on agentic AI for enterprises

The new center will showcase AI-powered solutions for industries such as retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and travel, tourism and hospitality (TTH). It is aimed at helping enterprises move from AI pilot projects to large-scale deployment.

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According to TCS, the Kolkata center will serve as an innovation hub where customers can experience AI-powered solutions through live demonstrations and co-innovation workshops. The company will use its Human+AI Autonomy model to help enterprises improve customer engagement, business operations and digital commerce through agentic AI.

TCS claims to have already developed more than 3,000 industry- and context-aware AI agents using Gemini Enterprise. These AI agents are designed for sectors including retail, consumer goods, travel, transportation and hospitality.

TCS, Google Cloud see faster AI adoptionnership

Shivir Chordia, Director of Partnerships, India, Google Cloud, said, “Together with TCS, we are seeing how differentiated industry solutions built with Gemini are helping customers realize business value faster. The launch of the Gemini Experience Center in Kolkata marks a crucial step in accelerating agentic AI adoption, empowering consumer businesses to co-create, test, and scale next-generation innovations.”

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Murali Ramanathan, Chief Technology Officer, Consumer Business Group, TCS, said, “Our collaboration with Google Cloud has consistently focused on translating AI and next-generation tech into real business value. The Gemini Experience Center in Kolkata extends this collaboration by providing a dedicated environment for consumer businesses to co-create, test, and scale AI-led offerings. It reflects our commitment to empower enterprises around the world to unlock the full potential of AI-led transformation and help them move from pilots to enterprise-scale adoption.”

TCS to demonstrate AI use cases for consumer businesses

The Gemini Experience Center will showcase AI solutions for store operations, supply chain management, omni-channel retail and customer service.

The company said the offerings include tools for improving store operations, warehouse management, supplier onboarding, contract management, invoice processing, merchandising, product onboarding, intelligent search, unified contact centers, and HR and talent acquisition.

TCS said the new center will help enterprises adopt generative AI, advanced analytics and immersive technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences and bring new products and services to market faster.

TCS share price

The share pricce of TCS has gained % in the intraday trading session. On year-to-date (YTD) basis TCS shares declined 31.6%.