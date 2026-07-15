The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) launched the beta version of its revamped website at 9 pm today (July 15), allowing users to experience the new interface and share feedback on its features. The move aims to address long-standing frustrations faced by millions of passengers while booking train tickets online. For years, repeated CAPTCHA verifications, lengthy multi-step processes and a clunky interface often turned a simple reservation into a time-consuming ordeal, especially for frequent travellers. The beta site can be accessed at the new link https://www.irctc.co.in/eticket/, while a link to it will also be available on the homepage of the existing IRCTC website.

The new features on the revamped IRCTC website are aimed at making the ticket booking process simpler and less time-consuming for passengers. With fewer interruptions, the updated portal is expected to make booking train tickets more convenient for regular users.

Here are the key improvements expected in the new IRCTC portal:

Ticket booking becomes easier and faster

The new IRCTC website will make train ticket booking easier and faster for passengers. The updated platform will reduce the number of steps needed to book a ticket, helping users complete their reservations in less time.

Passengers will also get a simpler booking experience with fewer interruptions and easy access to important details like seat availability. People who book tickets often can save passenger details, making future bookings quicker and more convenient.

Fewer interruptions during booking

The revamped website will reduce interruptions during the ticket booking process. Passengers will no longer face frequent distractions like repeated CAPTCHA checks, pop-ups, and unnecessary elements while making reservations.

With a cleaner design and smoother navigation, users will be able to search for trains, select seats, and complete bookings more easily. This change is expected to make the overall ticket booking experience faster and less frustrating for passengers.

All seat availability details in one place

The updated IRCTC website will allow passengers to check seat availability for different classes on a single page. Earlier, users had to open each class option separately to see available seats, which made the process longer.

With this new feature, passengers can view all available seat options together and choose the most suitable one quickly.

Cleaner, more intuitive interface

The new IRCTC website will come with a cleaner and easier-to-use interface. The updated design will help passengers find important options quickly without getting confused while booking tickets.

The simpler layout and improved navigation will make it easier for users to search trains, check details, and complete reservations smoothly.

What is the need to upgrade the IRCTC portal?

The decision to upgrade the IRCTC portal was triggered after students raised concerns about the difficulties they faced while booking train tickets.

Last month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Rajasthan for an event, where a student spoke about the challenges passengers face while using the existing IRCTC website. The student highlighted issues such as repeated CAPTCHA checks and the lengthy ticket booking process. A video of the interaction soon went viral on social media, bringing the issue into the spotlight.

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Soon after hearing the student’s feedback, Vaishnaw called IRCTC and railway officials and asked them to revamp the ticket-booking platform within 30 days.