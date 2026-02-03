Aditya Birla Capital reported a 33 per cent YoY profit growth in the third quarter of FY2025-26. The finance company’s consolidated profit stood at Rs 945 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to a consolidated profit of Rs 708 crore in Q3 FY25.

The company’s interest income grew by 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 5,286 crore during the December quarter. Its interest income during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year was at Rs 4,373 crore. The overall lending portfolio (NBFC and HFC) grew by 30 per cent YoY and 7 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,90,386 crore as on December 31, 2025.

Aditya Birla Capital’s consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT), excluding exceptional and one-time impact, stood at Rs 983 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital’s total Assets Under Management (AMC, life insurance, and health insurance) grew by 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,98,166 crore by the end of the December quarter.

The company’s life insurance individual first-year premium grew by 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,076 crore in the first 9 months of FY26, and health insurance gross written premium grew by 39 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,651 crore in 9M FY26.

Aditya Birla Capital segment-wise performance

Aditya Birla Capital’s NBFC arm reported 41 per cent YoY disbursements during the quarter, reaching Rs 21,417 crore. The vertical’s profit before tax grew by 29 per cent YoY and 8 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,036 crore.

The Aditya Birla Group company’s housing finance division’s profit before tax grew by 109 pe the recent year-on-year and 18 per cent sequentially to Rs 229 crore. The division’s expenditures grew by 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,165 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital’s mutual funds business reported 15 per cent YoY AUM growth in the December quarter, reaching Rs 4,43,233 crore.

Advent stake sale

Additionally, Aditya Birla Capital’s subsidiary company, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, sold a 14.3 per cent stake to private equity major Advent International in a Rs 2,750 crore deal.

The transaction values ABHF at Rs 19,250 crore on a post-money basis, and ABC will hold 85.7 per cent in the company after the deal, while Advent will hold about 14.3 per cent stake in ABHFL.