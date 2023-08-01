scorecardresearch
BattRE partners 8 financial institutions for easy EV loans

It has partnered with finance services group such as Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and EZ Finanz to make its electric two-wheelers range more accessible.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
The finance schemes are available on all BattRE two-wheelers including low-speed and high-speed vehicles.

BattRE Electric Mobility (BattRE), an e-mobility company, has announced its tie-up with 8 financial institutions to provide financial schemes for customers on the purchase of BattRE’s e-mobility range.

It has partnered with finance services group such as Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and EZ Finanz to make its electric two-wheelers range more accessible. The partnership with various institutions will provide up to 90% of the finance starting from 7.5% rate of interest over a period of 36 months. 

In addition, customers can also avail further benefits including swift vehicle loan sanction and hassle-free documentation procedures. The finance schemes are available on all BattRE two-wheelers including low-speed and high-speed vehicles.

Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of BattRE, said, “We are delighted to partner with 8 esteemed financial organizations to offer lucrative financial solutions for the convenience of our customers. This is a significant step towards encouraging electric mobility solutions in India. These simplified financial schemes will make e-mobility accessible to a larger customer base. With these collaborations, BattRE aims to assure its customers and smooth and hassle-free transition to sustainable mobility and contributing to a pollution-free environment.” 

These financial institutions are also offering easy scheme options, digital login, 24/7 operational support and other pre-approved offers. BattRE currently has over 400 dealerships in more than 21 states across India. The company’s range of electric two-wheelers includes BattRE One and BattRE L0:EV.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 12:32 IST

