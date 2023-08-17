scorecardresearch
Nazara invests Rs 4.15 Cr in Israel based game developer Snax Games

Nazara has also acquired the exclusive rights to publish games developed by Snax in the Indian subcontinent and the Middle-East region

Written by FE Bureau
Nazara Technologies Limited has announced an investment of Rs 4.15 cr in Israel based game developer Snax Games Ltd via its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary Nazara PTE Ltd. Nazara has also acquired the exclusive rights to publish games developed by Snax in the Indian subcontinent and the Middle-East region on a revenue-sharing basis for a period of five years.

Founded by seasoned gaming industry veterans of Israeli origin, Adam Gal-Ed, and Shahar Burg, – Snax Games has delivered multiple top grossing games and IPs for gaming giants such Scopely, Plarium, and CrazyLab and is currently focused on developing a new genre in gaming called ‘casual multi-game’ – with its first game in the category, Parties & Puzzles, – featuring a host of mini puzzle games with multiple levels, expected to be made available for download in India and Middle East soon through Nazara’s publishing platform, according to a press release announcing the investment.

First published on: 17-08-2023 at 09:02 IST

