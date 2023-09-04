Brandwizz Communications, a full-service digital marketing agency from Kolkata, India, has won the creative and digital marketing mandate for IFGL Refractories. As part of the engagement, Brandwizz will help IFGL in growing its social media presence, ORM, and overall digital and creative strategy. The agency team will also work on advertising, trade show participation and creative assets as per the brand goals.

“IFGL is growing, and it is crucial to interact and communicate with all its stakeholders regularly. It is also essential to be present and effectively use the expanding avenues of new media. Brandwizz has helped us rebrand our corporate identity and build our new group website,” Kamal Sarda, director and CEO India, IFGL, said.

IFGL Refractories has more than 10 strategically located manufacturing units across Asia, Europe and North America. IFGL, with its subsidiaries in the UK, USA, China, Germany and the Czech Republic, offers refractory solutions to iron and steel producers and foundries across more than 50 countries. IFGL is a BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) listed company.

“IFGL is a leading global brand in the Iron and Steel industry, and we have closely worked with them earlier in rebranding their identity. Our focus is to make IFGL a more visible, accessible and interactive brand on the digital platform and continue to work on perception building as the brand expands to new geographies,” Sayak Mukherjee, co-founder, Brandwizz Communications, said.

Brandwizz is an independent full-service digital marketing agency with offices in Kolkata and Hyderabad and works regularly with consumer and corporate brands.

