Chalet Hotels appoints Shwetank Singh as chief growth and strategy officer

Chalet Hotels Limited has announced the appointment of Shwetank Singh as the chief growth and strategy officer. In this new role, Singh will lead the Chalet Hotels Project Development team and spearhead business development initiatives. He will be reporting directly to Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO of the company. Additionally, Singh will also play a role in implementing strategic initiatives under Sanjay Sethi.

Prior to joining Chalet Hotels, Singh was part of the Golden Sands LLC in Dubai, managing a portfolio of hotels affiliated with brands including Hilton, Marriott, and Taj. He has also served as the vice president of Development and Asset Management at Interglobe Hotels and held leadership positions at organisations such as Tata Steel, Citi Financial, IIDC, and Premier Inn earlier in his career.

Speaking on the appointment, Sanjay Sethi, MD and CEO, Chalet Hotels Limited said, “We welcome Shwetank Singh to the family of Chalet Hotels. His broad-based experience, strategic acumen, and leadership capabilities make him a valuable addition to our team, and this comes at a time when Chalet is in the midst of an aggressive growth cycle.”

With an academic background, including a B. Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and an MBA in Finance and Marketing from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Singh brings with him nearly 25 years of diverse experience in the hospitality industry.

“I am excited to be a part of Chalet Hotels and look forward to contributing my expertise to drive growth and innovation. With the company’s commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, I am eager to lead the Project Development team and Business Development initiatives to new frontiers. I am dedicated to working collaboratively with the team to ensure that Chalet Hotels continues to deliver exceptional experiences for our guests,” Shwetank Singh stated.

