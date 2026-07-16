US based PE fund house Blackstone on Thursday said it has launched a Asia Pacific Infrastructure platform and hired Ami Momaya to lead India region. Momaya has joined as a managing director and Head of Infrastructure for India.

Infrastructure is the second new vertical Blackstone is launching in the. country after credit vertical last year.

Till now in India, Blackstone had private equity and real estate. Between private equity and estate, Blackstone has ,$ 50 billion of assets under management since inception. Globally it has a AUM of $84 billion in infrastructure. Blackstone has floated five real estate investment trusts or REITs in the country.

Blackstone hired Apurva Shah as managing director to head its private credit platform in India under Blackstone Credit & Insurance (BXCI) in October last year.

Deepening Blackstone’s Footprint

Global fund managers including US investor KKR , Canadian fund managers Brookfield and OTPP, Australian investor Macquarie, Abu Dhabi ‘s sovereign fund ADIA and Singapore s Temasek and others have drawn towards infrastructure space in teh country due to massive capex by governments, high yield play, and lucrative exit options, expers have said.,

“As Blackstone’s first dedicated Infrastructure hire in APAC, the appointment marks a meaningful expansion of the firm’s regional capabilities, building on more than two decades of investment experience and proven track record across businesses in Asia,” Blackstone said in a release.

Momaya joined Blackstone from another global investor firm KKR where she served as a managing director at KKR India. Prior to that, she held senior investment roles at the National Infrastructure Investment Fund (NIIF) and Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where she spent 17 years.

ALSO READ Govt to co-invest with VCs in chip startups

Sean Klimczak, Global Head of Infrastructure at Blackstone, said: “. Establishing our platform in the region strengthens our ability to bring Blackstone’s global scale, expertise, and long-term capital to invest in the critical infrastructure underpinning economic growth.”

Ami Momaya, Head of Infrastructure, India, Blackstone, said: “. India is one of the most compelling infrastructure markets in the world, driven by strong economic growth, accelerating digitalization, and continued policy support. I look forward to partnering with Blackstone’s various teams to help build the firm’s Infrastructure platform in India.”